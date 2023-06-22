Heading 3

Types of eyeliners to wear as per face type

For everyday makeup, we tend to get confused about what liner to choose according to suit your face cut. Take a look at some tips

Eyeliner

Image: Pexels

There are 3 types of eyeliner: Liquid liner, pencil eyeliner, and gel eyeliner

Image: Pexels

Types of liner

The face with a symmetric structure can opt for dramatic eyes and the eyeliner color can match with outfit

Oval face

Image: Pexels

The face looks can be accentuated with a dramatic catfish liner or a simple thick liner

Diamond Face

Image: Pexels

Round face

Image: Pexels

Depending on the face cut, a thick winged liner or a single stroke liner would look perfect

Image: Pexels

Oblong face

The face has a huge forehead but to grab attention from eyes opt for a cat eye or winged liner to enhance the look

If you happen to have a square face opt for minimalistic makeup and use mascara for eyes and soften the sharp edge by smudging

Square face

Image: Pexels

Sometimes, you may not decipher your face shape. In case of small eyes opt for cat eyeliner to make them look big

Small eyes

Image: Pexels

Eyeliner 

Image: Pexels

There are different types you can choose from like Graphic arrow, fishtail, all-around wing, thick winged, and cat eye. These are just mere suggestions

Image: Pexels

To get the perfect wing you can apply from the inner eye corner to the outer eye corner and fill it in

Application

