Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 22, 2023
Types of eyeliners to wear as per face type
For everyday makeup, we tend to get confused about what liner to choose according to suit your face cut. Take a look at some tips
Eyeliner
Image: Pexels
There are 3 types of eyeliner: Liquid liner, pencil eyeliner, and gel eyeliner
Image: Pexels
Types of liner
The face with a symmetric structure can opt for dramatic eyes and the eyeliner color can match with outfit
Oval face
Image: Pexels
The face looks can be accentuated with a dramatic catfish liner or a simple thick liner
Diamond Face
Image: Pexels
Round face
Image: Pexels
Depending on the face cut, a thick winged liner or a single stroke liner would look perfect
Image: Pexels
Oblong face
The face has a huge forehead but to grab attention from eyes opt for a cat eye or winged liner to enhance the look
If you happen to have a square face opt for minimalistic makeup and use mascara for eyes and soften the sharp edge by smudging
Square face
Image: Pexels
Sometimes, you may not decipher your face shape. In case of small eyes opt for cat eyeliner to make them look big
Small eyes
Image: Pexels
There are different types you can choose from like Graphic arrow, fishtail, all-around wing, thick winged, and cat eye. These are just mere suggestions
Image: Pexels
To get the perfect wing you can apply from the inner eye corner to the outer eye corner and fill it in
Application
