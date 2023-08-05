Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 05, 2023
Types of friends we all need
Image: Pexels
Not all friends are equal but they are all important
Happy Friendship day
Swipe ahead to see the kind of friends we all need in our lives
Image: Pexels
Dost
The "Tu kar sakta hai" friend
Image: Pexels
#1
The "Aaj party karne chale kya" friend
Image: Pexels
#2
#3
Image: Pexels
The "Mere hote hue tujhe kabhi problem nahi hogi" friend
Image: Pexels
#4
The "Haan aunty woh mere sath hai" friend
The "Goa chalte hai na yaar" friend
#5
Image: Pexels
The "Tera Bhai sambhal lega" friend
#6
Image: Pexels
#7
The "Tune khana khaya?" friend
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Send this to your BFFs you can't do without in life
Besties
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.