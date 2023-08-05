Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Types of friends we all need

Image: Pexels

Not all friends are equal but they are all important

Happy Friendship day 

Swipe ahead to see the kind of friends we all need in our lives

Image: Pexels

Dost 

The "Tu kar sakta hai" friend

Image: Pexels

#1

The "Aaj party karne chale kya" friend

Image: Pexels

#2

#3

Image: Pexels

The "Mere hote hue tujhe kabhi problem nahi hogi" friend

Image: Pexels

#4

The "Haan aunty woh mere sath hai" friend

The "Goa chalte hai na yaar" friend 

#5

Image: Pexels

The "Tera Bhai sambhal lega" friend

#6

Image: Pexels

#7


The "Tune khana khaya?" friend

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Send this to your BFFs you can't do without in life

Besties 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here