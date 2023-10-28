Heading 3
Types of haircuts
Classic and versatile, bobs can be short or long, with variations like the A-line bob or stacked bob
Bob
Baby bangs
These bangs are intentionally too short and we love it. Chop them a few inches above your eyebrows for that high-fashion look
Adding layers to long hair for movement
Long layers
Layers add texture and movement to the hair, and they can be applied to various lengths
Layered Cut
Tapered cut is a type of straight cut in which the hair is trimmed in a way that they form a straight line with tapered ends at the back
Tapered Cut
This bold choice involves shaving part of the hair underneath, creating a unique contrast
Undercut
Soft, parted bangs that frame the face
Curtain Bangs
Side-swept cut is a very simple haircut, in which long bangs are cut that are swept to one side depending upon the length you want
Long Side-Swept Cut
One side is longer than the other, creating an interesting, asymmetrical look
Asymmetrical Cut
Feathered layers add a soft, wispy texture to the hair
Feathered Cut
