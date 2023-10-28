Heading 3

Types of haircuts 

Classic and versatile, bobs can be short or long, with variations like the A-line bob or stacked bob

Bob

Baby bangs

These bangs are intentionally too short and we love it. Chop them a few inches above your eyebrows for that high-fashion look

Adding layers to long hair for movement

Long layers

Layers add texture and movement to the hair, and they can be applied to various lengths

Layered Cut

Tapered cut is a type of straight cut in which the hair is trimmed in a way that they form a straight line with tapered ends at the back

Tapered Cut

This bold choice involves shaving part of the hair underneath, creating a unique contrast

Undercut

Soft, parted bangs that frame the face

Curtain Bangs

Side-swept cut is a very simple haircut, in which long bangs are cut that are swept to one side depending upon the length you want 

Long Side-Swept Cut

One side is longer than the other, creating an interesting, asymmetrical look

Asymmetrical Cut

Feathered layers add a soft, wispy texture to the hair

Feathered Cut

