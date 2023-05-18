MAY 18, 2023
Types Of Hugs And Their Meanings
The bear hug is one of the best types of romantic hugs and signals intimacy between a couple
Bear hug
Sideway hugs are generally shared between friends, family members, or even colleagues. It doesn't include a lot of touching and is considered a polite gesture
Side hug
This is one of the favorite types of hugs for most couples. This type of hug shows affection, warmth, and a deep sense of comfort between two people
Back hug
Eye-to-eye hug
An eye-to-eye hug means that you two share a deep bond and love each other a lot
This type of hug shows a passionate connection between two people and that both are comfortable with each other
Mount hug
Quick hugs are rarely shared between a romantic couple and are common among friends, colleagues, or family members
Quick hug
Hugging someone around the waist is an intimate, romantic and passionate hug that shows that you are comfortable with your partner and adore them a lot
Waist hug
This type of hug is common when you meet a group of friends after a long time. It shows affection, togetherness, and a strong friendship bond
Buddy’s hug
Snuggly hugs signify trustworthiness and affection in your relationship
Snuggly hug
These hugs are common when a couple hasn't seen each other for a while. It shows strong chemistry between a couple
Twirl around hug
