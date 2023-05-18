Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

RELATIONSHIP

MAY 18, 2023

Types Of Hugs And Their Meanings

Image : Pexels

The bear hug is one of the best types of romantic hugs and signals intimacy between a couple

Bear hug

Sideway hugs are generally shared between friends, family members, or even colleagues. It doesn't include a lot of touching and is considered a polite gesture

Image : Pexels

Side hug

This is one of the favorite types of hugs for most couples. This type of hug shows affection, warmth, and a deep sense of comfort between two people

Image : Pexels

Back hug 

Image : Pexels

Eye-to-eye hug

An eye-to-eye hug means that you two share a deep bond and love each other a lot

This type of hug shows a passionate connection between two people and that both are comfortable with each other

Image : Pexels

Mount hug

Quick hugs are rarely shared between a romantic couple and are common among friends, colleagues, or family members

Image : Pexels

Quick hug

Hugging someone around the waist is an intimate, romantic and passionate hug that shows that you are comfortable with your partner and adore them a lot

Image : Pexels

Waist hug

This type of hug is common when you meet a group of friends after a long time. It shows affection, togetherness, and a strong friendship bond

Image : Pexels

Buddy’s hug

Snuggly hugs signify trustworthiness and affection in your relationship

Image : Pexels

Snuggly hug

These hugs are common when a couple hasn't seen each other for a while. It shows strong chemistry between a couple

Image : Pexels

Twirl around hug

