Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 05, 2023

Types of Kimchi
to try 

A staple, fermented with garlic, ginger, and chili, Baechu Kimchi offers a perfect balance of tangy, spicy flavors

Image credits: Pexels

Baechu Kimchi (Napa Cabbage Kimchi)

Cubed radishes, fermented with a spicy mix, create Kkakdugi, a crisp and refreshing kimchi with a delightful crunch

Image credits: Pexels

Kkakdugi (Radish Kimchi)

Cucumbers filled with spicy seasoning make Oi Sobagi a crunchy and invigorating kimchi, perfect for a refreshing bite

Image credits: Pexels

Oi Sobagi (Stuffed Cucumber Kimchi)

A watery delight, Dongchimi features radishes in a clear broth, offering a light and refreshing flavor with a mild kick

Image credits: Pexels

Dongchimi (Radish Water Kimchi)

A simplified version, Mak Kimchi is a quick ferment with simpler ingredients, providing a fresh and mild taste

Image credits: Pexels

Mak Kimchi (Easy Kimchi)

Small, slender radishes are fermented to create Chonggak Kimchi, offering a unique crunch and a slightly sweet and tangy taste

Image credits: Pexels

Chonggak Kimchi (Ponytail Radish Kimchi)

Green onions are fermented with spicy seasoning to create Pa Kimchi, a pungent and flavorful side dish with a robust taste

Image credits: Pexels

Pa Kimchi (Green Onion Kimchi)

Without the typical red chili paste, Baek Kimchi features a mild, refreshing taste, highlighting the natural flavors of the vegetables

Image credits: Pexels

Baek Kimchi (White Kimchi)

Made with young radishes, Yeolmu Kimchi is crisp and slightly sweet, capturing the essence of early summer

Image credits: Pexels

Yeolmu Kimchi
(Young Summer Radish Kimchi)

Featuring a vibrant red broth, Nabak Kimchi combines radishes and napa cabbage, creating a flavorful and slightly spicy kimchi with a hint of sweetness

Image credits: Pexels

Nabak Kimchi (Red Water Kimchi)

