Types of Kimchi
to try
A staple, fermented with garlic, ginger, and chili, Baechu Kimchi offers a perfect balance of tangy, spicy flavors
Baechu Kimchi (Napa Cabbage Kimchi)
Cubed radishes, fermented with a spicy mix, create Kkakdugi, a crisp and refreshing kimchi with a delightful crunch
Kkakdugi (Radish Kimchi)
Cucumbers filled with spicy seasoning make Oi Sobagi a crunchy and invigorating kimchi, perfect for a refreshing bite
Oi Sobagi (Stuffed Cucumber Kimchi)
A watery delight, Dongchimi features radishes in a clear broth, offering a light and refreshing flavor with a mild kick
Dongchimi (Radish Water Kimchi)
A simplified version, Mak Kimchi is a quick ferment with simpler ingredients, providing a fresh and mild taste
Mak Kimchi (Easy Kimchi)
Small, slender radishes are fermented to create Chonggak Kimchi, offering a unique crunch and a slightly sweet and tangy taste
Chonggak Kimchi (Ponytail Radish Kimchi)
Green onions are fermented with spicy seasoning to create Pa Kimchi, a pungent and flavorful side dish with a robust taste
Pa Kimchi (Green Onion Kimchi)
Without the typical red chili paste, Baek Kimchi features a mild, refreshing taste, highlighting the natural flavors of the vegetables
Baek Kimchi (White Kimchi)
Made with young radishes, Yeolmu Kimchi is crisp and slightly sweet, capturing the essence of early summer
Yeolmu Kimchi
(Young Summer Radish Kimchi)
Featuring a vibrant red broth, Nabak Kimchi combines radishes and napa cabbage, creating a flavorful and slightly spicy kimchi with a hint of sweetness
Nabak Kimchi (Red Water Kimchi)