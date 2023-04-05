Heading 3

APRIL 05, 2023

Types of Liars That May Cross Your Path 

Lying is an act of deliberately providing false information or withholding the truth. However, the intention of lying may or may not be to hurt someone purposefully

What Is Lying 

Types Of Lying 

This type of liar is a natural liar and is usually characterized by a lack of empathy, a disregard for social norms, and a tendency to manipulate and deceive people for their own gain

Sociopathic Liars 

Pathological liars are individuals who habitually lie without any apparent motivation or clear reason

Pathological Liars 

Compulsive Liars 

Compulsive lying is a behavior that is characterized by the frequent telling of lies, even when there is no apparent reward or purpose

Occasional liars are those who lie occasionally (sometimes), often for small things like avoiding embarrassment or getting out of an uncomfortable situation

Occasional Liars 

Careless liars are people who tell lies without considering the consequences

Careless Liars

They often use lies to make themselves look better or gain an advantage over someone else

Narcissistic Liars

Habitual or frequent liars are people who lie consistently, compulsively, and without remorse

Habitual Liars 

Pathetic liars (or lazy liars, as they are also called) often tell lies that lack any real effort or thought process behind them

Lazy or Pathetic Liars

White liars are people who tell lies to avoid hurting people or making a complicated situation worse

White Liars or Protective Liars

These kinds of liars usually have malicious intent. They may lie for personal gain, to protect themselves, or even just for the thrill of it

Intentional Liars

