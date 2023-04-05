APRIL 05, 2023
Types of Liars That May Cross Your Path
Image: Pinkvilla
Lying is an act of deliberately providing false information or withholding the truth. However, the intention of lying may or may not be to hurt someone purposefully
What Is Lying
Image: Pinkvilla
Let’s understand the types of liars from the next slides
Types Of Lying
This type of liar is a natural liar and is usually characterized by a lack of empathy, a disregard for social norms, and a tendency to manipulate and deceive people for their own gain
Image: Pexels
Sociopathic Liars
Pathological liars are individuals who habitually lie without any apparent motivation or clear reason
Image: Pexels
Pathological Liars
Image: Pexels
Compulsive Liars
Compulsive lying is a behavior that is characterized by the frequent telling of lies, even when there is no apparent reward or purpose
Occasional liars are those who lie occasionally (sometimes), often for small things like avoiding embarrassment or getting out of an uncomfortable situation
Image: Pexels
Occasional Liars
Careless liars are people who tell lies without considering the consequences
Image: Pexels
Careless Liars
They often use lies to make themselves look better or gain an advantage over someone else
Image: Pexels
Narcissistic Liars
Habitual or frequent liars are people who lie consistently, compulsively, and without remorse
Image: Pexels
Habitual Liars
Pathetic liars (or lazy liars, as they are also called) often tell lies that lack any real effort or thought process behind them
Image: Pexels
Lazy or Pathetic Liars
White liars are people who tell lies to avoid hurting people or making a complicated situation worse
Image: Pexels
White Liars or Protective Liars
These kinds of liars usually have malicious intent. They may lie for personal gain, to protect themselves, or even just for the thrill of it
Image: Pexels
Intentional Liars
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.