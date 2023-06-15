Heading 3
JUNE 15, 2023
Types Of Love Languages In A Relationship
This involves expressing love and appreciation through verbal affirmations, compliments, and kind words
Words of Affirmation
Quality time as a love language values undivided attention and meaningful moments spent together to feel loved
Quality Time
This love language exhibits love through thoughtful and helpful actions or tasks for your partner
Acts of Service
Physical touch conveys love through hugs, hand-holding, and cuddling—a language of affectionate connection
Physical Touch
Receiving Gifts
Valuing tangible expressions of affection and the sentiment behind them
Quality Conversations
Engaging in deep, meaningful dialogues where partners feel heard and understood
Expressing love through gentle non-sexual physical touch, like caresses or back rubs
Affectionate Touch
Showing care and consideration through thoughtful actions and small gestures
Acts of Kindness
Shared Experiences
Connecting and feeling loved through creating memories and shared adventures
Providing practical support, encouragement, and presence during difficult moments
Supportive Actions
