 Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 15, 2023

Types Of Love Languages In A Relationship

This involves expressing love and appreciation through verbal affirmations, compliments, and kind words

Words of Affirmation

Image : Pexels

Quality time as a love language values undivided attention and meaningful moments spent together to feel loved

Image : Pexels

Quality Time

This love language exhibits love through thoughtful and helpful actions or tasks for your partner

Acts of Service

Image : Pexels

Physical touch conveys love through hugs, hand-holding, and cuddling—a language of affectionate connection

Physical Touch

Image : Pexels

Receiving Gifts

Image : Pexels

Valuing tangible expressions of affection and the sentiment behind them

Image : Pexels

Quality Conversations

Engaging in deep, meaningful dialogues where partners feel heard and understood

Expressing love through gentle non-sexual physical touch, like caresses or back rubs

Affectionate Touch

Image : Pexels

Showing care and consideration through thoughtful actions and small gestures

Acts of Kindness

Image : Pexels

Shared Experiences

Image : Pexels

Connecting and feeling loved through creating memories and shared adventures

Image : Pexels

Providing practical support, encouragement, and presence during difficult moments

Supportive Actions

