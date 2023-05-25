Heading 3

mAY 25, 2023

Types of Mangoes to relish this Summer

These mangoes are found in the Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra and are best known as 'Hapus'. the most expensive variety that is also exported to other parts of the world

Alphonso

Image: Pexels

Image : Pexels

These mangoes are found in Lucknow and Malihabad, the region of Uttar Pradesh

Dasheri

Image : Pexels

These mangoes are found in the Hardoi region of Uttar Pradesh

Chausa

Image : Pexels

Significantly larger than their Alphonso counterparts, these mangoes are found in the Banganapalle region of Andhra Pradesh

Safeda

Image : Pexels

Langra is a famous variety of mango, that originated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. These mangoes are Oval-shaped and green in color even when they are ripe

Langra

Image : Pexels

Totapuri mangoes are mild in taste and greenish in color. It hails from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

Totapuri

Image : Pexels

Amrapali Mangoes are a hybrid variety created in 1971. These are found all over India

Amrapali

Image : Pexels

Kesar mangoes owe their name to their saffron appearance and heavenly taste. It is mostly grown in and around Ahmedabad and Gujarat

Kesar

Image : Pexels

Badami is the most popular mango variety in the state of Karnataka. The taste and texture of this mango variety are almost similar to Alphonso

Badami

Image : Pexels

This variety is the specialty of West Bengal and Orissa

Himsagar

