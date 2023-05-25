mAY 25, 2023
Types of Mangoes to relish this Summer
These mangoes are found in the Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra and are best known as 'Hapus'. the most expensive variety that is also exported to other parts of the world
Alphonso
These mangoes are found in Lucknow and Malihabad, the region of Uttar Pradesh
Dasheri
These mangoes are found in the Hardoi region of Uttar Pradesh
Chausa
Significantly larger than their Alphonso counterparts, these mangoes are found in the Banganapalle region of Andhra Pradesh
Safeda
Langra is a famous variety of mango, that originated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. These mangoes are Oval-shaped and green in color even when they are ripe
Langra
Totapuri mangoes are mild in taste and greenish in color. It hails from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana
Totapuri
Amrapali Mangoes are a hybrid variety created in 1971. These are found all over India
Amrapali
Kesar mangoes owe their name to their saffron appearance and heavenly taste. It is mostly grown in and around Ahmedabad and Gujarat
Kesar
Badami is the most popular mango variety in the state of Karnataka. The taste and texture of this mango variety are almost similar to Alphonso
Badami
This variety is the specialty of West Bengal and Orissa
Himsagar
