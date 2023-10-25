Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
Types of Mexican dishes
Soft or hard tortillas filled with various ingredients like meat, beans, and salsa
Tacos
Image Source: pexels
Enchiladas
Image Source: pexels
Tortillas rolled and filled with meat or cheese, topped with chili sauce
Steamed pockets of masa dough filled with various fillings and wrapped in corn husks
Tamales
Image Source: pexels
A dip made from mashed avocados, often mixed with tomatoes, onions, and spices
Guacamole
Image Source: pexels
Large flour tortillas filled with beans, rice, meat, and other ingredients
Burritos
Image Source: pexels
Tortillas stuffed with cheese and sometimes other fillings, then grilled or fried
Quesadillas
Image Source: pexels
A variety of spicy sauces made from ingredients like tomatoes, chilies, and tomatillos
Salsas
Image Source: pexels
A soup made with dried corn kernels, meat, and chili
Pozole
Image Source: pexels
Fried tortilla chips smothered in sauce and topped with cheese, sour cream, and other ingredients
Chilaquiles
Image Source: pexels
Slow-cooked pork that's tender and flavorful, often used as a taco or burrito filling
Carnitas
Image Source: pexels
