Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Types of Mexican dishes

Soft or hard tortillas filled with various ingredients like meat, beans, and salsa

Tacos

Enchiladas

Tortillas rolled and filled with meat or cheese, topped with chili sauce

Steamed pockets of masa dough filled with various fillings and wrapped in corn husks

Tamales

A dip made from mashed avocados, often mixed with tomatoes, onions, and spices

Guacamole

Large flour tortillas filled with beans, rice, meat, and other ingredients

Burritos

Tortillas stuffed with cheese and sometimes other fillings, then grilled or fried

Quesadillas

A variety of spicy sauces made from ingredients like tomatoes, chilies, and tomatillos

Salsas

A soup made with dried corn kernels, meat, and chili

Pozole

Fried tortilla chips smothered in sauce and topped with cheese, sour cream, and other ingredients

Chilaquiles

Slow-cooked pork that's tender and flavorful, often used as a taco or burrito filling

Carnitas

