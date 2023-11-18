Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 18, 2023
Types of papad relished in India
In South India, especially Tamil Nadu & Kerala, applam made from urad dal or rice flour is a staple often enjoyed with rasam
Appalam
A thin and delicate papad variety made from mung bean flour with a mild, nutty flavour
Moong dal papad
Made from tapioca pearls, these papads offer a gluten-free and healthy alternative to traditional grain-based papads
Sabudana papad
Hails from the state of Gujarat, and its main ingredients include urad dal or rice flour, along with spices like cumin seeds, black pepper
Khichiya papad
Very thinly sliced potatoes seasoned with a blend of spices and then sun-dried to perfection
Potato papad
Part of Himachal Pradesh's pahadi cuisine and is made from wholesome ingredients like wheat flour, spices, and a touch of ghee
Shakuli
Dried fenugreek leaves or fenugreek seeds (methi dana) into the papad dough mixture, along with spices, salt, and oil
Methi papad
Made from finger millet flour, these papads are a rich source of dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals
Ragi papad
Made from bajra flour, also known as pearl millet, along with a blend of spices, sesame & cumin seeds for added flavour
Bajra papad
These papads are made by blending garlic paste or powder with gram flour, spices, salt, and oil. It is consumed in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat
Garlic papad
