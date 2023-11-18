Heading 3

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Types of papad relished in   India 

In South India, especially Tamil Nadu & Kerala, applam made from urad dal or rice flour is a staple often enjoyed with rasam

Appalam 

A thin and delicate papad variety made from mung bean flour with a mild, nutty flavour

Moong dal papad 

Made from tapioca pearls, these papads offer a gluten-free and healthy alternative to traditional grain-based papads

Sabudana papad 

Hails from the state of Gujarat, and its main ingredients include urad dal or rice flour, along with spices like cumin seeds, black pepper

Khichiya papad 

Very thinly sliced potatoes seasoned with a blend of spices and then sun-dried to perfection

Potato papad

Part of Himachal Pradesh's pahadi cuisine and is made from wholesome ingredients like wheat flour, spices, and a touch of ghee 

Shakuli 

Dried fenugreek leaves or fenugreek seeds (methi dana) into the papad dough mixture, along with spices, salt, and oil

Methi papad 

Made from finger millet flour, these papads are a rich source of dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals

Ragi papad 

Made from bajra flour, also known as pearl millet, along with a blend of spices, sesame & cumin seeds for added flavour

Bajra papad

These papads are made by blending garlic paste or powder with gram flour, spices, salt, and oil. It is consumed in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat

Garlic papad

