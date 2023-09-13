Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

Types of PDA in Relationships

PDA stands for Public Display of Affection. It is referred to as a beautiful act where couples go cozy and create a shared sense of togetherness in public or in front of others

What is PDA?

Image: Pexels 

A couple can offer or show PDA to his or her partner by holding hands, sharing kisses, cuddling, or hugging in public settings

PDA Acts

Image: Pexels 


With different comfort levels and cultural influences, every couple prefers a particular act when it comes to PDA

Exploring PDA Relationships

Image: Pexels

As the name suggests, the couple engage in heartwarming and soft romantic gestures, including holding hands and light touches

 Sweet and Subtle PDA

Image: Pexels 

 Intimate Embrace Enthusiasts

Image: Pexels

Couples who are more into passionate embraces and deep kisses. Here, the partners prefer intense closeness and bold romantic behavior

Have you ever noticed couples sharing warm hugs and comforting each other? If yes, then it is what exactly a supportive PDA relationship looks like. The couple rubs each other's back to ensure their support throughout life

Supportive PDA

Image: Pexels

Couples who prefer playful interactions such as tickling and teasing each other are likely to be playful PDA partners. For them, light physical touches mean a lot

 Playful PDA

Image: Pexels 

Partners who make additional efforts to express their love and feelings fall in this category. People get involved in dances or prepare secret signals

Quirky & Creative PDA

Image: Pexels

There are times when affectionate behavior or playful acts just go with the flow naturally. Unexpected kisses in public places or buying random stuff belong to this category

 Carefree & Spontaneous PDA

Image: Pexels 

It simply means announcing love for the partner in a grand way. Such gestures can comprise a public declaration of love, a surprise romantic eve, or other fancy arrangements

Romantic Gesture PDA

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here