Types of PDA in Relationships

PDA stands for Public Display of Affection. It is referred to as a beautiful act where couples go cozy and create a shared sense of togetherness in public or in front of others
What is PDA?
A couple can offer or show PDA to his or her partner by holding hands, sharing kisses, cuddling, or hugging in public settings
PDA Acts
With different comfort levels and cultural influences, every couple prefers a particular act when it comes to PDA
Exploring PDA Relationships
As the name suggests, the couple engage in heartwarming and soft romantic gestures, including holding hands and light touches
Sweet and Subtle PDA
Intimate Embrace Enthusiasts
Couples who are more into passionate embraces and deep kisses. Here, the partners prefer intense closeness and bold romantic behavior
Have you ever noticed couples sharing warm hugs and comforting each other? If yes, then it is what exactly a supportive PDA relationship looks like. The couple rubs each other's back to ensure their support throughout life
Supportive PDA
Couples who prefer playful interactions such as tickling and teasing each other are likely to be playful PDA partners. For them, light physical touches mean a lot
Playful PDA
Partners who make additional efforts to express their love and feelings fall in this category. People get involved in dances or prepare secret signals
Quirky & Creative PDA
There are times when affectionate behavior or playful acts just go with the flow naturally. Unexpected kisses in public places or buying random stuff belong to this category
Carefree & Spontaneous PDA
It simply means announcing love for the partner in a grand way. Such gestures can comprise a public declaration of love, a surprise romantic eve, or other fancy arrangements