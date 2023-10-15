Heading 3

Types of pizza to try

A classic pizza of all time, it consists of three basic ingredients: tomato sauce, mozzarella cheers, and fresh basil

Margherita

Image Source: Pexels 

It's a flavorful pizza that's ideal for people who like a blend of sweetness with their savory toppings

BBQ chicken

Image Source: Pexels 

It is one of the most delicious pizza that offers a variety of toppings and has two types of cheeses

Meat lover's pizza

Image Source: Pexels 

Greek pizza is cooked on a metal pan instead of the oven. Adding more and more olives makes it wonderfully different

Greek pizza 

Image Source: Pexels 

The colorful veggie topping will surely leave you mouth-watering. It is heavenly for vegetarians

Veggie pizza

Image Source: Pexels 

It is one of the most consumed pizza in the States. The toppings of pepperoni, cheese, and tomato sauce are just unbeatable 

Pepperoni pizza

Image Source: Pexels 

Neapolitan pizza is the original. It was created in the 18th century in Naples, Italy

Neapolitan

Image Source: Pexels 

It is slightly less famous pizza than other types but has its specialty to offer with a twist

California Pizza

Image Source: Pexels 

Roman pizza is traditionally cooked in a long, rectangular pan. It has a thin crust, plenty of sauce, and little cheese

 Roman pizza

Image Source: Pexels 

Instead of regular toppings, it has eggs and bacon. Well, it also has layers of cheese 

Breakfast pizza

Image Source: Pexels 

