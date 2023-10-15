Heading 3
Types of pizza to try
A classic pizza of all time, it consists of three basic ingredients: tomato sauce, mozzarella cheers, and fresh basil
Margherita
Image Source: Pexels
It's a flavorful pizza that's ideal for people who like a blend of sweetness with their savory toppings
BBQ chicken
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of the most delicious pizza that offers a variety of toppings and has two types of cheeses
Meat lover's pizza
Image Source: Pexels
Greek pizza is cooked on a metal pan instead of the oven. Adding more and more olives makes it wonderfully different
Greek pizza
Image Source: Pexels
The colorful veggie topping will surely leave you mouth-watering. It is heavenly for vegetarians
Veggie pizza
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of the most consumed pizza in the States. The toppings of pepperoni, cheese, and tomato sauce are just unbeatable
Pepperoni pizza
Image Source: Pexels
Neapolitan pizza is the original. It was created in the 18th century in Naples, Italy
Neapolitan
Image Source: Pexels
It is slightly less famous pizza than other types but has its specialty to offer with a twist
California Pizza
Image Source: Pexels
Roman pizza is traditionally cooked in a long, rectangular pan. It has a thin crust, plenty of sauce, and little cheese
Roman pizza
Image Source: Pexels
Instead of regular toppings, it has eggs and bacon. Well, it also has layers of cheese
Breakfast pizza
Image Source: Pexels
