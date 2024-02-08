Heading 3
Types of roses and who should you give it
Perfect for expressing deep love and commitment to your significant other
Red Rose
Ideal for showing admiration and affection towards friends or romantic partners
Pink Rose
Symbolizes purity and innocence, to start a new journey with them
White Rose
Represents friendship and joy, perfect for showing appreciation and spreading happiness
Yellow Rose
Signifies sincerity and gratitude, a gentle choice for expressing emotions in budding relationships or moments of sympathy
Peach Rose
These are great for a new crush or someone you've fallen in love with at first sight
Lavender Roses
These represent enthusiasm and excitement, so give them to someone you're really excited about or have a strong connection with
Orange Roses
Blue Rose evokes a sense of mystery and signifies a feeling of attaining something beyond reach. These roses symbolize strong feelings of sensitivity and yearning towards another person
Blue Rose
Ivory roses reflect an off-white color with a darker shade. These roses are a perfect gift for someone who has a rich taste and exquisite style
Ivory roses
Symbolize life, renewal, and good health. They can be given to someone going through a positive change or to celebrate new beginnings
Green Roses
