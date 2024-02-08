Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Types of roses and who should you give it

Perfect for expressing deep love and commitment to your significant other

Red Rose

Image: pexels 

Ideal for showing admiration and affection towards friends or romantic partners

Pink Rose

Image: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram 

Symbolizes purity and innocence, to start a new journey with them

White Rose

Image: pexels 

Represents friendship and joy, perfect for showing appreciation and spreading happiness

Yellow Rose

Image: pexels 

Signifies sincerity and gratitude, a gentle choice for expressing emotions in budding relationships or moments of sympathy

Peach Rose

Image: pexels 

These are great for a new crush or someone you've fallen in love with at first sight

Lavender Roses

Image: pexels 

These represent enthusiasm and excitement, so give them to someone you're really excited about or have a strong connection with

Orange Roses

Image: pexels 

Blue Rose evokes a sense of mystery and signifies a feeling of attaining something beyond reach. These roses symbolize strong feelings of sensitivity and yearning towards another person

Blue Rose 

Image: pexels 

Ivory roses reflect an off-white color with a darker shade. These roses are a perfect gift for someone who has a rich taste and exquisite style

Ivory roses

Image: pexels 

Symbolize life, renewal, and good health. They can be given to someone going through a positive change or to celebrate new beginnings

Green Roses

Image: pexels 

