Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 25, 2023

Types of Skin treatments

Gentle solution applied to the face, removing dead skin and encouraging new cell growth for brighter, toned skin

Chemical Skin Peels

Image Source: Freepik

Minimally invasive treatment for uneven skin tones; uses diamond-tip wand or crystal spray to exfoliate, revealing smoother skin

 Microdermabrasion

Image Source: Freepik

Rejuvenating treatment injecting vitamins and extracts into the skin; tightens, fades fine lines, contours, and reduces cellulite

 Mesotherapy

Image Source: Freepik

Non-invasive alternative for needle-phobic uses ultrasound to stimulate skin absorption, promoting collagen production and smoother complexion

No Needle Mesotherapy

Image Source: Freepik

Popular treatment using thin needles to stimulate collagen; addresses acne, scars, wrinkles

Microneedling

Image Source: Freepik

Effective exfoliation using a scalpel to remove dead skin and facial hair; reveals a smoother, brighter complexion

Dermaplaning

Image Source: Freepik

Non-invasive treatment stimulating collagen, reducing inflammation; addresses acne, wrinkles; transforms skin with specific wavelength healing properties

LED Low-Level Light Therapy

Image Source: Freepik

Uses energy waves to tighten skin and stimulate collagen production; effective for wrinkles and sagging skin

Radiofrequency

Image Source: Freepik

Semi-permanent tattooing for perfectly shaped brows; blade tool creates hair-like cuts, depositing pigment for a natural look

Microblading

Image Source: Freepik

Permanent hair removal solution offers a lasting solution for unwanted hair

 Laser Hair Removal

Image Source: Freepik

