Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
Types of Skin treatments
Gentle solution applied to the face, removing dead skin and encouraging new cell growth for brighter, toned skin
Chemical Skin Peels
Minimally invasive treatment for uneven skin tones; uses diamond-tip wand or crystal spray to exfoliate, revealing smoother skin
Microdermabrasion
Rejuvenating treatment injecting vitamins and extracts into the skin; tightens, fades fine lines, contours, and reduces cellulite
Mesotherapy
Non-invasive alternative for needle-phobic uses ultrasound to stimulate skin absorption, promoting collagen production and smoother complexion
No Needle Mesotherapy
Popular treatment using thin needles to stimulate collagen; addresses acne, scars, wrinkles
Microneedling
Effective exfoliation using a scalpel to remove dead skin and facial hair; reveals a smoother, brighter complexion
Dermaplaning
Non-invasive treatment stimulating collagen, reducing inflammation; addresses acne, wrinkles; transforms skin with specific wavelength healing properties
LED Low-Level Light Therapy
Uses energy waves to tighten skin and stimulate collagen production; effective for wrinkles and sagging skin
Radiofrequency
Semi-permanent tattooing for perfectly shaped brows; blade tool creates hair-like cuts, depositing pigment for a natural look
Microblading
Permanent hair removal solution offers a lasting solution for unwanted hair
Laser Hair Removal
