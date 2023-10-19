Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 19, 2023

Types of tea to try

It is most commonly used for its coming effects and improves sleep quality

Chamomile Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

According to studies, ginger tea is useful and stomach ulcers and also helps to relieve nausea

Ginger Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

It is consumed to lower the level of cholesterol and is also beneficial increasing metabolism

Green Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

This type of tea has powerful antioxidants that help improve the functions of the heart and reduces the risk of cardiac diseases

Black Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

It is most commonly served at the Chinese restaurant, and is hence, recognized as Chinese tea

Oolong Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

It has a lower caffeine content than black and green tea. As per the studies, it offers anti-aging benefits

White Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

It is prepared by one or more herbs, florals, or spices. Herbal tea is loaded with beneficial antioxidants and many nutrients

Herbal Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

To get the right combination of taste, aroma, and color, flowers are dried and processed accordingly for floral tea

Floral Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

It is especially popular in India, and the basic spices include ginger, cardamom, clove, and cinnamon

Masala Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

A few research studies show that hibiscus tea can reduce bad cholesterol while offering a unique flavor 

Hibiscus Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

