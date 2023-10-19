Heading 3
Types of tea to try
It is most commonly used for its coming effects and improves sleep quality
Chamomile Tea
Image Source: Pexels
According to studies, ginger tea is useful and stomach ulcers and also helps to relieve nausea
Ginger Tea
Image Source: Pexels
It is consumed to lower the level of cholesterol and is also beneficial increasing metabolism
Green Tea
Image Source: Pexels
This type of tea has powerful antioxidants that help improve the functions of the heart and reduces the risk of cardiac diseases
Black Tea
Image Source: Pexels
It is most commonly served at the Chinese restaurant, and is hence, recognized as Chinese tea
Oolong Tea
Image Source: Pexels
It has a lower caffeine content than black and green tea. As per the studies, it offers anti-aging benefits
White Tea
Image Source: Pexels
It is prepared by one or more herbs, florals, or spices. Herbal tea is loaded with beneficial antioxidants and many nutrients
Herbal Tea
Image Source: Pexels
To get the right combination of taste, aroma, and color, flowers are dried and processed accordingly for floral tea
Floral Tea
Image Source: Pexels
It is especially popular in India, and the basic spices include ginger, cardamom, clove, and cinnamon
Masala Tea
Image Source: Pexels
A few research studies show that hibiscus tea can reduce bad cholesterol while offering a unique flavor
Hibiscus Tea
Image Source: Pexels
