SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
Underrated destinations in Europe
Located along the Argolic Gulf, walkable Nafplion is chock-full of castles, culture, and archaeological sites, making it one of the most underrated cities in Europe
Nafplion, Greece
Image: Pexels
The historical city center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and art and cultural experiences keep you enthralled sampling the country’s famous waffles
Bruges, Belgium
Image: Pexels
Spend your day in Liverpool exploring the historical city center’s landmarks and museums, like the Royal Liver Building, and Liverpool Cathedral, and while spending time in the afternoon pop into local eateries and pubs
Liverpool, England
Image: Pexels
Wander the Old Quarter of Bilbao, where you’ll be charmed by a myriad of architectural styles like Baroque, Renaissance, and Modernist
Bilbao, Spain
Image: Pexels
The lesser-known Croatian destination of Zadar on the country’s northern Dalmatian Coast is a relatively undiscovered jewel well worth exploring
Zadar, Croatia
Image: Pexels
Wander the ancient Roman Amphitheater that still stands; gaze at the resident Castle of Saint Giusto, perched upon the Capitoline Hill, which offers fantastic views of Trieste
Trieste, Italy
Image: Pexels
The city’s diverse history is reflected in the architecture and culture which you’ll discover within this underrated city in Europe
Malaga, Spain
Image: Pexels
The rich history and Venetian influence of this medieval port town are well worth a visit, and without the crowds to boot
Koper, Slovenia
Image: Pexels
Within Stavanger’s old town, learn more about Norwegian culture at the Canning Museum before sampling local foods at the market square. Be sure to try the salmon, as it’s some of the best in the world
Stavanger, Norway
Image: Pexels
The city is host to castles, monuments and museums, a lively harbor, a walled old town, incredible Roman Theater ruins, and a gorgeous beach
Cartagena, Spain
Image: Pexels
