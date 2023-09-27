Heading 3

Underrated destinations in Europe 

Located along the Argolic Gulf, walkable Nafplion is chock-full of castles, culture, and archaeological sites, making it one of the most underrated cities in Europe

Nafplion, Greece

Image: Pexels 

The historical city center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and art and cultural experiences keep you enthralled sampling the country’s famous waffles

Bruges, Belgium 

Image: Pexels 

Spend your day in Liverpool exploring the historical city center’s landmarks and museums, like the Royal Liver Building, and Liverpool Cathedral, and while spending time in the afternoon pop into local eateries and pubs

Liverpool, England 

Image: Pexels 

Wander the Old Quarter of Bilbao, where you’ll be charmed by a myriad of architectural styles like Baroque, Renaissance, and Modernist

Bilbao, Spain

Image: Pexels 

The lesser-known Croatian destination of Zadar on the country’s northern Dalmatian Coast is a relatively undiscovered jewel well worth exploring

Zadar, Croatia

Image: Pexels 

Wander the ancient Roman Amphitheater that still stands; gaze at the resident Castle of Saint Giusto, perched upon the Capitoline Hill, which offers fantastic views of Trieste

Trieste, Italy

Image: Pexels 

The city’s diverse history is reflected in the architecture and culture which you’ll discover within this underrated city in Europe

Malaga, Spain

Image: Pexels 

The rich history and Venetian influence of this medieval port town are well worth a visit, and without the crowds to boot

Koper, Slovenia

Image: Pexels 

Within Stavanger’s old town, learn more about Norwegian culture at the Canning Museum before sampling local foods at the market square. Be sure to try the salmon, as it’s some of the best in the world

Stavanger, Norway 

Image: Pexels 

The city is host to castles, monuments and museums, a lively harbor, a walled old town, incredible Roman Theater ruins, and a gorgeous beach

Cartagena, Spain

Image: Pexels 

