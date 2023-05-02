Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

MAY 02, 2023

Unexpected Side Effects Of Grapes 

The National Library Of Medicine US revealed some unexpected side effects of grapes which you should not overlook

Side effects of grapes

Consuming grape juice in excess can cause diarrhea in some cases as the fruit is rich in simple sugar

Diarrhea

Unwanted weight gain

Eating a handful of grapes every day can replenish your body with essential nutrients, but binging on them may lead to weight gain

Grapes contain resveratrol, a polyphenol also found in red wine. A study states that supplementation of resveratrol may cause pancreatic problems in the baby developing in the mother's womb

Complications during pregnancy

Grape contains lipid transfer protein, a biochemical that is known to trigger allergies in individuals

Allergies

Uncut grapes can cause choking in kids. Therefore, you must cut the grapes into small pieces before feeding them to your baby

Choking in kids

People suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are more likely to experience gastric troubles after consuming grapes

Gastric problems

As per anecdotal evidence, excess intake of grapes may cause itchiness or scratchiness at the back of your throat or roof of the buccal cavity

Cough

It may sound weird but headache is another unexpected side effect of grapes. A study points out that eating grapes in excess may trigger headaches and migraine for some people

Headache

The sweet, juicy pods contain tannins which tend to interact with the proteins in the saliva. It decreases the production of saliva and lubrication in the mouth, leading to dry mouth and increased oral cavity friction

Dry mouth

