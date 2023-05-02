MAY 02, 2023
Unexpected Side Effects Of Grapes
Image- Pexels
The National Library Of Medicine US revealed some unexpected side effects of grapes which you should not overlook
Side effects of grapes
Image- Pexels
Consuming grape juice in excess can cause diarrhea in some cases as the fruit is rich in simple sugar
Diarrhea
Image- Pexels
Unwanted weight gain
Eating a handful of grapes every day can replenish your body with essential nutrients, but binging on them may lead to weight gain
Image- Pexels
Grapes contain resveratrol, a polyphenol also found in red wine. A study states that supplementation of resveratrol may cause pancreatic problems in the baby developing in the mother's womb
Complications during pregnancy
Image- Pexels
Grape contains lipid transfer protein, a biochemical that is known to trigger allergies in individuals
Allergies
Image- Pexels
Uncut grapes can cause choking in kids. Therefore, you must cut the grapes into small pieces before feeding them to your baby
Choking in kids
Image- Pexels
People suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are more likely to experience gastric troubles after consuming grapes
Gastric problems
Image- Pexels
As per anecdotal evidence, excess intake of grapes may cause itchiness or scratchiness at the back of your throat or roof of the buccal cavity
Cough
Image- Pexels
It may sound weird but headache is another unexpected side effect of grapes. A study points out that eating grapes in excess may trigger headaches and migraine for some people
Headache
Image- Pexels
The sweet, juicy pods contain tannins which tend to interact with the proteins in the saliva. It decreases the production of saliva and lubrication in the mouth, leading to dry mouth and increased oral cavity friction
Dry mouth
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.