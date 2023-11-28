Unexpected travel expenses

Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
Unexpected illnesses or injuries may require upfront payment for medical services even with travel insurance
Medical emergencies
Image Source: Pexels
Delays or cancellations can lead to last-minute, expensive bookings for flights, trains, or buses
Transportation hiccups
Image Source: Pexels
Exceeding baggage limits may result in additional fees, especially with budget airlines
Baggage fees
Image Source: Pexels
Fluctuating exchange rates and fees can impact the value of your money
Currency exchange fees
Image Source: Pexels
Hidden fees such as resort fees or city taxes may not be included in the initial booking
Unexpected accommodation costs
Image Source: Pexels
Replacing lost valuables or getting emergency documents can be both emotionally distressing and costly
Lost or stolen items
Image Source: Pexels
International travel may incur high roaming charges; consider local SIM cards or international plans
Roaming charges
Image Source: Pexels
Some destinations impose specific taxes on tourists that might not be apparent initially
Tourist taxes
Image Source: Pexels
Local customs regarding tipping or automatic service charges can affect your expenses
Tipping and service charges
Image Source: Pexels
Renting a car may involve accumulating parking fees, and fines for violations are potential unexpected costs
Parking fees and fines
Image Source: Pexels
