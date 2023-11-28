Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

Unexpected travel expenses

Unexpected illnesses or injuries may require upfront payment for medical services even with travel insurance

Medical emergencies

Image Source: Pexels 

Delays or cancellations can lead to last-minute, expensive bookings for flights, trains, or buses

Transportation hiccups

Image Source: Pexels 

Exceeding baggage limits may result in additional fees, especially with budget airlines

Baggage fees

Image Source: Pexels 

Fluctuating exchange rates and fees can impact the value of your money

Currency exchange fees

Image Source: Pexels 

Hidden fees such as resort fees or city taxes may not be included in the initial booking

Unexpected accommodation costs

Image Source: Pexels 

Replacing lost valuables or getting emergency documents can be both emotionally distressing and costly

Lost or stolen items

Image Source: Pexels 

International travel may incur high roaming charges; consider local SIM cards or international plans

Roaming charges

Image Source: Pexels 

Some destinations impose specific taxes on tourists that might not be apparent initially

Tourist taxes

Image Source: Pexels 

Local customs regarding tipping or automatic service charges can affect your expenses

Tipping and service charges

Image Source: Pexels 

Renting a car may involve accumulating parking fees, and fines for violations are potential unexpected costs

Parking fees and fines

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here