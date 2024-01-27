Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 27, 2024

Unhappy Marriage Quotes

“You kids were all in college when I realized that I was left alone with a man who wanted me to be someone I wasn't” 

#1

“I've learned enough to know that a woman should never wed a man who disliked his mother”

#2

“He is like a black hole; he sucks away any happiness and hope you have” 

#3

“A bad husband in a marriage can be like a bully; he’s constantly belittling and berating you” 

#4

“Divorce is not always tragic. Staying in an unhappy marriage while giving your kids the wrong lesson about love is awful”

#5

"So far, it's much preferable to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone"

#6

“Lack of communication is the main cause of unhappy marriages”

#7

“I aspire to get married once more because I value marriage and family. But departing from an unhappy marriage was the right thing to do" 

#8

“An unhappy person in marriage is always the most unhappy kind of parent"

#9

 "Being together destroyed the two of us. We crushed each other's dreams”

#10

