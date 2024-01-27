Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
JANUARY 27, 2024
Unhappy Marriage Quotes
“You kids were all in college when I realized that I was left alone with a man who wanted me to be someone I wasn't”
#1
Image: freepik
“I've learned enough to know that a woman should never wed a man who disliked his mother”
#2
Image: freepik
“He is like a black hole; he sucks away any happiness and hope you have”
#3
Image: freepik
“A bad husband in a marriage can be like a bully; he’s constantly belittling and berating you”
#4
Image: freepik
“Divorce is not always tragic. Staying in an unhappy marriage while giving your kids the wrong lesson about love is awful”
#5
Image: freepik
"So far, it's much preferable to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone"
#6
Image: freepik
“Lack of communication is the main cause of unhappy marriages”
#7
Image: freepik
“I aspire to get married once more because I value marriage and family. But departing from an unhappy marriage was the right thing to do"
#8
Image: freepik
“An unhappy person in marriage is always the most unhappy kind of parent"
#9
Image: freepik
"Being together destroyed the two of us. We crushed each other's dreams”
#10
Image: freepik
