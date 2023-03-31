Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava 

Lifestyle 

MAR 31, 2023

Unique Birthday captions for Instagram

Source: Pexels

It is not the years that count, it is the memories you make over these years

Cute Caption #1

Source: Pexels

Hold on to your inner child as you grow older

Cute Caption #2

Making the years count instead of counting the years

Source: Pexels

Cute Caption #3

You're looking at the best party flavour

Source: Pexels

Funny Caption #1

Source: Pexels

Funny Caption #2

The only things getting LIT today are the candles on my cake!

"It's your birthday you don't have to do nothin'." – Destiny's Child, 'Birthday'

Source: Pexels

Lyric Caption #1

"Come on Barbie, let's go party." — Aqua, 'Barbie Girl'

Source: Pexels

Lyric Caption #2

"We age not by years, but by stories." — Maza-Dohta

Source: Pexels

Quote Caption #1

"Birthdays are nature's way of telling you to eat more cake." — Jo Brand

Source: Pexels

Quote Caption #2

"You’re never too old to be young." – Snow White

Source: Pexels

Quote Caption #3

