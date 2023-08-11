Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 11, 2023
Unique brunch date ideas
Image: Pexels
For a fun brunch date, grab your comfort coffees, create a romantic playlist and set out on a mini road trip with your partner
Mini road trip
Choose each other's favourite books, make cozy and delicious foods and talk about your favourite books with your partner
Image: Pexels
A morning book club
Sit down with your partner and according to your food choices, research the best brunch places near you and make a list of the places, then make reservations for each other on every few weeks or weekends
Image: Pexels
Scheduling brunch date
Schedule a virtual or socially distanced lesson with a professional barista and learn how to make coffees just like cafes. Afterward, make coffee for each other and enjoy your coffee creations together
Image: Pexels
Online barista lesson
Complete a puzzle
Image: Pexels
Complete puzzle with your partner is the perfect time to share a pot of coffee, put on your favourite podcasts or music, and work on something together that is simple enough to allow you to talk at the same time
Image: Pexels
Rent a boat
Renting a boat is the perfect brunch date, also it'll be more beautiful with sunrise. Boats are very romantic and perfect for spending quality times with your partner
Gardens are super romantic and an excellent place to visit in the morning. Taking a walk in a garden with beautiful flowers and greenerya around with your partner is refreshing
Walk in a garden
Image: Pexels
Everybody loves a zoo. Looking at the animals with your partner while getting to know each other is a very simple idea but it will be a memorable one
Go to a zoo
Image: Pexels
Order in food and watch a movie
Image: Pexels
You can order brunch at home and enjoy it in your PJs with an all time favourite movie and your dearest one. It's the perfect time to snuggle up and be lazy together
Image: Pexels
Sometimes the most romantic, fun thing to do with your loved one is to take things slow to start the day for once. Consider watching cooking shows in bed, flipping through old photo albums, or just talking while cuddled under the covers
Stay in bed!
