Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 11, 2023

Unique brunch date ideas

Image: Pexels

For a fun brunch date, grab your comfort coffees, create a romantic playlist and set out on a mini road trip with your partner

Mini road trip

Choose each other's favourite books, make cozy and delicious foods and talk about your favourite books with your partner

Image: Pexels

A morning book club

Sit down with your partner and according to your food choices, research the best brunch places near you and make a list of the places, then make reservations for each other on every few weeks or weekends 

Image: Pexels

Scheduling brunch date

Schedule a virtual or socially distanced lesson with a professional barista and learn how to make coffees just like cafes. Afterward, make coffee for each other and enjoy your coffee creations together 

Image: Pexels

Online barista lesson

Complete a puzzle

Image: Pexels

Complete puzzle with your partner is the perfect time to share a pot of coffee, put on your favourite podcasts or music, and work on something together that is simple enough to allow you to talk at the same time

Image: Pexels

Rent a boat

Renting a boat is the perfect brunch date, also it'll be more beautiful with sunrise. Boats are very romantic and perfect for spending quality times with your partner

Gardens are super romantic and an excellent place to visit in the morning. Taking a walk in a garden with beautiful flowers and greenerya around with your partner is refreshing

Walk in a garden

Image: Pexels

Everybody loves a zoo. Looking at the animals with your partner while getting to know each other is a very simple idea but it will be a memorable one

Go to a zoo

Image: Pexels

Order in food and watch a movie 

Image: Pexels

You can order brunch at home and enjoy it in your PJs with an all time favourite movie and your dearest one. It's the perfect time to snuggle up and be lazy together 

Image: Pexels

Sometimes the most romantic, fun thing to do with your loved one is to take things slow to start the day for once. Consider watching cooking shows in bed, flipping through old photo albums, or just talking while cuddled under the covers 

Stay in bed!

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here