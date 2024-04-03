Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 03, 2024
Unique Ice Cream Flavors
As weird as it sounds, this is a crunchy sweet delight which is cheesy and creamy
Cheetos Ice cream
Fire and Ice together, Literally!Flavored ice cream with a tinge of wasabi in it to give it a spicy twist
Wasabi Ice Cream
It will be interesting to try this creamy and nutty ice cream with the goodness of avocado
Avocado Ice Cream
Yes! You heard it right; smoked Bacon pieces added to the creamy texture of ice cream
Bacon Ice Cream
Ice creams are not the same anymore! A Creamy sweet delight with a hint of seafood; unique isn’t it?
Lobster Ice Cream
Tangy, sweet, salty and sour; a burst of flavors is surely gonna hit you with this crazy ice cream flavor
Pickle Ice Cream
The tangy-ness of mustard is combined with the sweetness of ice cream to create this one of a kind dessert
Mustard Ice Cream
A viral combination with people trying it in huge numbers! Drizzle some soy sauce on top of your regular vanilla ice cream and rate this unusual amalgamation
Soy Sauce Ice Cream
A crunchy treat; with corn added to your flavored ice cream; your taste buds will be in for an unique ride!
Corn Ice Cream
A quirky combination is created when spicy jalapeno peppers are added to the creamy texture of ice cream
Jalapeno Ice Cream
