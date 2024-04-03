Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 03, 2024

Unique Ice Cream Flavors 

As weird as it sounds, this is a crunchy sweet delight which is cheesy and creamy

Cheetos Ice cream

Fire and Ice together, Literally!Flavored ice cream with a tinge of wasabi in it to give it a spicy twist

Wasabi Ice Cream

It will be interesting to try this creamy and nutty ice cream with the goodness of avocado 

Avocado Ice Cream

Yes! You heard it right; smoked Bacon pieces added to the creamy texture of ice cream

Bacon Ice Cream

Ice creams are not the same anymore! A Creamy sweet delight with a hint of seafood; unique isn’t it?

Lobster Ice Cream

Tangy, sweet, salty and sour; a burst of flavors is surely gonna hit you with this crazy ice cream flavor 

Pickle Ice Cream

The tangy-ness of mustard is combined with the sweetness of ice cream to create this one of a kind dessert

Mustard Ice Cream

A viral combination with people trying it in huge numbers!  Drizzle some soy sauce on top of your regular vanilla ice cream and rate this unusual amalgamation 

Soy Sauce Ice Cream

A crunchy treat; with corn added to your flavored ice cream; your taste buds will be in for an unique ride!

Corn Ice Cream

A quirky combination is created when spicy jalapeno peppers are added to the creamy texture of ice cream

Jalapeno Ice Cream

