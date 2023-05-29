Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

mAY 29, 2023

Unknown benefits of Lavender tea

Lavender tea de-stresses your body to have a good sleep

Better sleep

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

The components of lavender tea eases menstrual pain

Eases menstrual pain

Image- Pexels

Its antifungal properties promotes skin health 

Skin health

Image- Pexels

Its anti inflammatory properties balance your immune system

Immune system

Image- Pexels

Lavender tea works effectively for the digestive system

Digestive system

Image- Pexels

Its antimicrobial properties take care of your respiratory health

Respiratory health

Image- Pexels

The color as well as anti inflammatory properties heal anxiety as well as depression

Heals anxiety

Image- Pexels

Lavender produces collagen which heals wounds

Wound healing

Image- Pexels

According to researchers, lavender oil as well as consuming lavender tea help in growing hair

Hair growth

Image- Pexels

It eases your migraine pain and gives a relief

Migraine pain relief

