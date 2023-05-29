mAY 29, 2023
Unknown benefits of Lavender tea
Lavender tea de-stresses your body to have a good sleep
Better sleep
Image- Pexels
Image- Pexels
The components of lavender tea eases menstrual pain
Eases menstrual pain
Image- Pexels
Its antifungal properties promotes skin health
Skin health
Image- Pexels
Its anti inflammatory properties balance your immune system
Immune system
Image- Pexels
Lavender tea works effectively for the digestive system
Digestive system
Image- Pexels
Its antimicrobial properties take care of your respiratory health
Respiratory health
Image- Pexels
The color as well as anti inflammatory properties heal anxiety as well as depression
Heals anxiety
Image- Pexels
Lavender produces collagen which heals wounds
Wound healing
Image- Pexels
According to researchers, lavender oil as well as consuming lavender tea help in growing hair
Hair growth
Image- Pexels
It eases your migraine pain and gives a relief
Migraine pain relief
