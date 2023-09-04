Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Unknown Benefits of Papaya seeds
Powerful antioxidants protect the body from damage by free radicals which protects us from various diseases
They regulate our bowel movement by removing toxins from the body thus maintains a healthy gut
Papaya seeds are rich in fibre, they help in regulating our metabolism and prevent our body from absorbing fat
Papaya seeds are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid. These fatty acids regulate cholesterol levels by reducing bad cholesterol (LDL)
Papaya seeds contain polyphenols. These are powerful antioxidants that prevent our body from different types of cancers
Papaya seeds protect our kidneys from damage. Consumption of papaya seeds ensures the smooth functioning of our kidneys
Papaya seeds helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels which protects our heart from various disorders
Papaya seeds are useful in preventing and reducing inflammation thus we can say buh-bye to diseases like arthritis etc
Papaya seeds can help induce menstruation and also increase its frequency. they can also help reduce menstrual cramps to some extent
Apart from all the previously mentioned health benefits of papaya seeds, they can also be powerful source for your dengue recovery
