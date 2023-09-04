Heading 3

Unknown Benefits of Papaya seeds

Powerful antioxidants protect the body from damage by free radicals which protects us from various diseases

#1

Image: Pexels 

They regulate our bowel movement by removing toxins from the body thus maintains a healthy gut

#2

Image: Pexels 

Papaya seeds are rich in fibre, they help in regulating our metabolism and  prevent our body from absorbing fat

#3

Image: Pexels 

Papaya seeds are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid.  These fatty acids regulate cholesterol levels by reducing bad cholesterol (LDL)

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Papaya seeds contain polyphenols. These are powerful antioxidants that prevent our body from different types of cancers 

Papaya seeds protect our kidneys from damage.  Consumption of papaya seeds ensures the smooth functioning of our kidneys

#6

Image: Pexels 

Papaya seeds helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels which protects our heart from various disorders

#7

Image: Pexels 

Papaya seeds are useful in preventing and reducing inflammation thus we can say buh-bye to diseases like arthritis etc

#8

Image: Pexels 

Papaya seeds can help induce menstruation and also increase its frequency. they can also help reduce menstrual cramps to some extent

#9

Image: Pexels 

Apart from all the previously mentioned health benefits of papaya seeds, they can also be powerful source for your dengue recovery

#10

Image: Pexels 

