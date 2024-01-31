Heading 3

January 31, 2024

Unknown facts about Krishna Janmabhoomi

Archaeological excavations at the site have revealed historical layers dating back to the Kushan period, providing evidence of continuous human habitation

Historical Layers

The presence of the Shahi Idgah Mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi complex has been a point of historical and religious contention

Shahi Idgah Mosque

The prison cell where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born is located underground within the temple complex

Underground Prison Cell

The architecture of the complex showcases a blend of Hindu and Muslim styles, reflecting the historical evolution of the site

Architectural Evolution 

Vishram Ghat on the Yamuna River is associated with Lord Krishna resting after defeating his maternal uncle Kansa

Vishram Ghat

The Garba Griha, or sanctum sanctorum, is the central point for religious rituals and ceremonies, where Lord Krishna is enshrined

Garba Griha

The site has been a subject of historical and archaeological controversies, with debates over the existence of a Hindu temple before the construction of the mosque

Controversial History

Mathura is known for vibrant celebrations, especially during Janmashtami, attracting pilgrims from around the world

Religious Festivals

The town is famous for traditional Raslila performances, portraying the life and exploits of Lord Krishna

Raslila Performances

Mathura remains a top pilgrimage destination, drawing devotees and tourists alike due to its spiritual significance and cultural heritage

Pilgrimage Attraction

