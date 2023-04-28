Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

APRIL 28, 2023

Unknown Facts Of Each Zodiac Sign

Image : Pexels 

Aries often has a reputation for being mean and feisty, as though they’re always looking for a fight. But deep down, they are one of the innocent signs 

Aries

Image : Pexels 

They’re incredibly artistic, thanks to their connection with the five senses: sight, sound, taste, touch and smell

Taurus

Image : Pexels 

Geminis have an urge to learn from everything and everywhere. They want to exchange ideas. They want to know everything, and ultimately, it is done out of love

Gemini

Image : Pexels 

Cancers change their moods and habits every two and a half days

Cancer

Image : Pexels 

Leo can manifest and manipulate their own reality

Leo 

Image : Pexels 

Virgo is actually applying their knowledge to reality. Learning from experience and actively growing is the Virgo way and they’re always making the effort to change the world with their knowledge

Virgo

Image : Pexels 

Libra is a sign that is not all about the self, because they are deeply fascinated by others

Libra

Image : Pexels 

Scorpio is actually the sign that puts things to an end. They know when something needs to end in order for something new to begin

Scorpio

Image : Pexels 

Sagittarians are trying to have a library of wisdom that can only come from experience

Sagittarius

Image : Pexels 

Capricorns understand the true meaning of manifestation; of working hard to achieve big things

Capricorn

Image : Pexels 

They are very conscious of what’s happening in the world, maybe to a fault. In fact, an Aquarius can get blinded by their ideals, forgetting to take care over of their own home in the process of caring so much about the world

Aquarius

Image : Pexels 

When the world gets harsh, Pisces likes to travel to another world. Pisces understands how temporary and endless this life can be, which makes them want to appreciate it on a deeper level

Pisces

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here