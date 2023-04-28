APRIL 28, 2023
Unknown Facts Of Each Zodiac Sign
Aries often has a reputation for being mean and feisty, as though they’re always looking for a fight. But deep down, they are one of the innocent signs
Aries
They’re incredibly artistic, thanks to their connection with the five senses: sight, sound, taste, touch and smell
Taurus
Geminis have an urge to learn from everything and everywhere. They want to exchange ideas. They want to know everything, and ultimately, it is done out of love
Gemini
Cancers change their moods and habits every two and a half days
Cancer
Leo can manifest and manipulate their own reality
Leo
Virgo is actually applying their knowledge to reality. Learning from experience and actively growing is the Virgo way and they’re always making the effort to change the world with their knowledge
Virgo
Libra is a sign that is not all about the self, because they are deeply fascinated by others
Libra
Scorpio is actually the sign that puts things to an end. They know when something needs to end in order for something new to begin
Scorpio
Sagittarians are trying to have a library of wisdom that can only come from experience
Sagittarius
Capricorns understand the true meaning of manifestation; of working hard to achieve big things
Capricorn
They are very conscious of what’s happening in the world, maybe to a fault. In fact, an Aquarius can get blinded by their ideals, forgetting to take care over of their own home in the process of caring so much about the world
Aquarius
When the world gets harsh, Pisces likes to travel to another world. Pisces understands how temporary and endless this life can be, which makes them want to appreciate it on a deeper level
Pisces
