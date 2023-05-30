mAY 30, 2023

Heading 3

Unknown Health Benefits of Mushroom

Mushrooms filled with copper and help you metabolize fat 

Weight loss

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Beta-glucan fiber present in mushroom boosts the immune system 

Boosts immune system 

Image: Pexels

Mushrooms contain B vitamins, especially thiamine and riboflavin which are important for the nervous system 

Source of vitamins & minerals 

Image: Pexels

They are a rich source of dietary fiber which is essential for a healthy diet 

Source of fiber 

Image: Pexels

Mushrooms are a great alternative for protein especially for those who follow a vegetarian diet 

Alternative for protein 

Image: Pexels

Mushrooms contain beta-glucans which has anti-inflammatory properties 

Anti-inflammatory 

Image: Pexels

Vitamin B6 present in mushrooms help fight depression and anxiety 

Fights depression 

Image: Pexels

Vitamin A present in mushrooms improve your vision 

Eye health 

Image: Pexels

According to some research, mushroom contain anti-cancer properties which help reduce the risk of certain cancers 

May prevent chronic diseases 

Image: Pexels

Hericenon present in mushrooms might prevent dementia as well as alzheimer’s or reduce the symptoms 

May prevent dementia 

