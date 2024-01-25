Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 25, 2024

Unmissable Funny marriage advice 

"Marriage is said to be about giving and receiving. Give your spouse a hard time and take all the credit for being right. Everyone benefits from this"

#1

“There are only three things women need in life: food, water, and compliments”

#2

"Forget anniversary; buy a gift everyday for a month" 

#3

 “Just found out the wife is writing a book about our honeymoon, called 50 Shades of Just O.K.”

#4

“After about 15 years I finally figured out that she's always right. So, surprisingly we just stopped fighting after that"

#5

“Always get married in the morning. That way if it doesn’t work out, you haven’t wasted the whole day”

#6

"Being a good husband is like being a standup comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner"

 #7

 "Because I always say, if you're married for 50 years, and 10 of them are horrible, you're doing really good!" 

#8

#9

“Million dollar truth..Wife is cute when she is mute and husband is honey when he gives money”

“An archaeologist is the best husband a woman can have: the older she gets, the more interested he is in her”

#10

“Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards”

#11

