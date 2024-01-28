Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 28, 2024
Unsaid signs of lust
If someone can't look away and keeps staring at you, it might mean they're really attracted to you
Intense eye contact
Image: freepik
Big pupils can show someone is super interested, almost like their eyes are giving away their secret crush
Big Pupils
Image: freepik
When people playfully tease, give compliments, or drop hints, they're probably trying to show they're interested
Flirtatious
Image: freepik
If someone keeps finding reasons to touch you it's a strong sign they're feeling a strong attraction
Keep Touching
Image: freepik
Wanting to be really close physically, like being near to smell or touch you, shows a powerful desire
Close Proximity
Image: freepik
A big desire for hugs, kisses, or more intimate actions means they're really into you
Physical Contact
Image: freepik
When someone can't stop looking at your body, it's a sign they're intensely attracted to you
Focused Attention
Image: freepik
Daydreaming about romantic and intimate moments with someone indicates strong feelings of attraction
Fantasies
Image: freepik
Little gestures like suggestive smiles or playful glances can speak volumes about someone's physical interest
Subtle Body Language
Image: freepik
In a romantic relationship, if things move quickly from attraction to physical closeness, it's a sign that passion is taking the lead
Intimacy
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.