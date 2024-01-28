Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 28, 2024

Unsaid signs of lust

If someone can't look away and keeps staring at you, it might mean they're really attracted to you

Intense eye contact

Big pupils can show someone is super interested, almost like their eyes are giving away their secret crush

Big Pupils

When people playfully tease, give compliments, or drop hints, they're probably trying to show they're interested 

Flirtatious

If someone keeps finding reasons to touch you it's a strong sign they're feeling a strong attraction

Keep Touching

Wanting to be really close physically, like being near to smell or touch you, shows a powerful desire

Close Proximity

A big desire for hugs, kisses, or more intimate actions means they're really into you 

 Physical Contact

When someone can't stop looking at your body, it's a sign they're intensely attracted to you

Focused Attention

Daydreaming about romantic and intimate moments with someone indicates strong feelings of attraction 

Fantasies

Little gestures like suggestive smiles or playful glances can speak volumes about someone's physical interest

Subtle Body Language

In a romantic relationship, if things move quickly from attraction to physical closeness, it's a sign that passion is taking the lead

Intimacy

