Jiya Surana
SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
Unwritten social rules you should know
We've decoded unspoken but oh-so-important social rules that everyone should be aware of
Image: Pexels
From basic manners to common courtesies, these insights will help you navigate social interactions with ease
Image: Pexels
Compliment the meal when you're a guest in someone's home
#1
Image: Pexels
If you borrow money from someone, return it, even before they ask for it
#2
Image: Pexels
When someone treats you to lunch or dinner, don't order the most expensive dish on the menu. Also, treat them the next time
#3
Image: Pexels
If you're about to leave a bench, but if another person sits next to you; wait few extra minutes before leaving, so you don't hurt that person's feelings
#4
Image: Pexels
Don't break your promise, or don't make one if you are not sure you can keep it
#5
Image: Pexels
Avoid prying into someone’s personal life or belongings without permission
#6
Image: Pexels
Be accepting of diverse backgrounds, opinions, and lifestyles. Avoid making judgments or offensive comments
#7
Image: Pexels
Whether at home or in public spaces, clean up after using shared areas
#8
Image: Pexels
