SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

Unwritten social rules you should know

We've decoded unspoken but oh-so-important social rules that everyone should be aware of

Decode 

Image: Pexels

From basic manners to common courtesies, these insights will help you navigate social interactions with ease

Insights 

Image: Pexels

Compliment the meal when you're a guest in someone's home

#1

Image: Pexels

If you borrow money from someone, return it, even before they ask for it

#2

Image: Pexels

When someone treats you to lunch or dinner, don't order the most expensive dish on the menu. Also, treat them the next time

#3

Image: Pexels

If you're about to leave a bench, but if another person sits next to you; wait few extra minutes before leaving, so you don't hurt that person's feelings

#4

Image: Pexels

Don't break your promise, or don't make one if you are not sure you can keep it

#5

Image: Pexels

Avoid prying into someone’s personal life or belongings without permission

#6

Image: Pexels

Be accepting of diverse backgrounds, opinions, and lifestyles. Avoid making judgments or offensive comments

#7

Image: Pexels

Whether at home or in public spaces, clean up after using shared areas

#8

Image: Pexels

