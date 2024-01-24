Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 24, 2024
Uplifting Mental Health Quotes
“Mental health affects every aspect of your life. It’s not just this neat little issue you can put into a box.”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“You are not alone. You are seen. I am with you. You are not alone.”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“Nobody can save you but yourself, and you're worth saving. It's a war not easily won, but if anything is worth winning, then this is it.”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“Promise me you’ll always remember: you’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“Being able to be your true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health.”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“Healing takes time, and asking for help is a courageous step.”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
“Things not to say to someone with mental illness: Ignore it. Forget about it. Fight it. You are better than this. You are overthinking.”
“There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.”
#10
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.