Uplifting Mental Health Quotes

“Mental health affects every aspect of your life. It’s not just this neat little issue you can put into a box.”

“You are not alone. You are seen. I am with you. You are not alone.”

“Nobody can save you but yourself, and you're worth saving. It's a war not easily won, but if anything is worth winning, then this is it.”

 “Promise me you’ll always remember: you’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

“Being able to be your true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health.”

“Healing takes time, and asking for help is a courageous step.”

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.”

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”

“Things not to say to someone with mental illness: Ignore it. Forget about it. Fight it. You are better than this. You are overthinking.”

“There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.”

