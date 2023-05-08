MAY 08, 2023
Use coffee to remove sun tan
A sunny day can cause sun tan as there is no protection against the sun's ultraviolet rays. You need a simple homemade coffee face mask to clear your skin
Sun tan
A coffee veil diminishes skin irritation and upgrades blood circulation, and gives the skin a more brilliant and brighter shine
Benefits of Coffee
Coffee can help heal the damaged skin. Here are different masks to get rid of suntan sing coffee
Uses
Mix equal proportions of raw milk and coffee powder. Apply it as a mask for 15 mins and rinse it off. Raw milk helps reduce burning and promote soft smooth skin
Milk Mask
Apply the mask by mixing 1 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp coffee powder for 10 mins and clean it with normal water. Honey is suitable for all skin types by keeping the moisture intact, and is an effective treatment for acne and skin problems
Honey Mask
Mix 1 tbsp coconut oil and 2 tbsp coffee powder to make the scrub. Apply it to your face and massage it. Oil helps to make the skin glowing
Oil Scrub
Make the scrub by mixing equal proportions of turmeric and coffee powder . Wash it off later with normal water. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties support faster healing by covering existing infections
Turmeric Scrub
All the masks and scrubs are suitable for all skin types. Normally apply them for 10 mins and wash it off with clean water
How to remove tan
Use the mask frequently for de-tanning but also use skincare products everyday including sunscreen with SPF
Skinare
All the suggestions are general solutions. It is suggested to consult a dermatologist incase of any side - effects or changing the skincare routine
Disclaimer
