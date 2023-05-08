Heading 3

MAY 08, 2023

Use coffee to remove sun tan

A sunny day can cause sun tan as there is no protection against the sun's ultraviolet rays. You need a simple homemade coffee face mask to clear your skin

Sun tan

A coffee veil diminishes skin irritation and upgrades blood circulation, and gives the skin a more brilliant and brighter shine

Benefits of Coffee

Coffee can help heal the damaged skin. Here are different masks to get rid of suntan sing coffee

Uses

 Mix equal proportions of raw milk and coffee powder. Apply it as a mask for 15 mins and rinse it off. Raw milk helps reduce burning and promote soft smooth skin

 Milk Mask

Apply the mask by mixing 1 tbsp honey and 2 tbsp coffee powder for 10 mins and clean it with normal water. Honey is suitable for all skin types by keeping the moisture intact, and is an effective treatment for acne and skin problems

Honey Mask

Mix 1 tbsp coconut oil and 2 tbsp coffee powder to make the scrub. Apply it to your face and massage it. Oil helps to make the skin glowing

Oil Scrub

Make the scrub by mixing equal proportions of turmeric and coffee powder . Wash it off later with normal water. Turmeric’s  anti-inflammatory properties support faster healing by covering existing infections

Turmeric Scrub

All the masks and scrubs are suitable for all skin types. Normally apply them for 10 mins and wash it off with clean water

How to remove tan

Use the mask frequently for de-tanning but also use skincare products everyday including sunscreen with SPF

Skinare

All the suggestions are general solutions. It is suggested to consult a dermatologist incase of any side - effects or changing the skincare routine

Disclaimer

