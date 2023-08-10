Heading 3

AUGUST 10, 2023

Useful tips for solo travelers 

Image: Pexels

Pre-solo-travel anxieties will depend on what kind of person you are. It's important to know that you are a sociable person who wants to be in the middle of everything or you are an introvert one who prefers vibrant cities, especially those with a thriving café culture

Know your strength

This is one of the important part of planing solo trip. Take time and focus on what you want, and how to get it, do the research

Image: Pexels

Do the homework

For a solo traveler, a homestay or rentals in apartment is a good choice, it'll help you to stay in touch with residents. Otherwise, always carry a tent by yourself 

Image: Pexels

Stays

You might learn to love and embrace your own company along the way. Also, if you're a social butterfly, you can always try to make new friends

Image: Pexels

Encourage yourself

Learn to say NO 

Image: Pexels

Learn how to say 'No, Thank you', ' Absolutely no', and non verbal gesture of No, these will be helpful in foreign countries. 

Image: Pexels

Early start 

Try to wake up early, enjoy your delicious breakfast and head out for your destinations

Snapping every details about the place and make albums. These are going to be your best memories

Snaps

Image: Pexels

It's definitely a worthy effort to learn basic words and phrases of the place you want to travel. Learning local lingo is the best way to open doors

Learn local language

Image: Pexels

Carry back-up

Image: Pexels

Keep your documents safe and it's very important to have back-up and insurance is a sure-fire way to travel to your destination

Image: Pexels

Solo travel can be both safe and rewarding. Take care in large cities at night, watch your drinks, be aware of any local scams and keep a close eye on your valuables and most importantly take care of yourself 

Stay safe

