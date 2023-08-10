Heading 3
Useful tips for solo travelers
Image: Pexels
Pre-solo-travel anxieties will depend on what kind of person you are. It's important to know that you are a sociable person who wants to be in the middle of everything or you are an introvert one who prefers vibrant cities, especially those with a thriving café culture
Know your strength
This is one of the important part of planing solo trip. Take time and focus on what you want, and how to get it, do the research
Image: Pexels
Do the homework
For a solo traveler, a homestay or rentals in apartment is a good choice, it'll help you to stay in touch with residents. Otherwise, always carry a tent by yourself
Image: Pexels
Stays
You might learn to love and embrace your own company along the way. Also, if you're a social butterfly, you can always try to make new friends
Image: Pexels
Encourage yourself
Learn to say NO
Image: Pexels
Learn how to say 'No, Thank you', ' Absolutely no', and non verbal gesture of No, these will be helpful in foreign countries.
Image: Pexels
Early start
Try to wake up early, enjoy your delicious breakfast and head out for your destinations
Snapping every details about the place and make albums. These are going to be your best memories
Snaps
Image: Pexels
It's definitely a worthy effort to learn basic words and phrases of the place you want to travel. Learning local lingo is the best way to open doors
Learn local language
Image: Pexels
Carry back-up
Image: Pexels
Keep your documents safe and it's very important to have back-up and insurance is a sure-fire way to travel to your destination
Image: Pexels
Solo travel can be both safe and rewarding. Take care in large cities at night, watch your drinks, be aware of any local scams and keep a close eye on your valuables and most importantly take care of yourself
Stay safe
