Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

December 14, 2023

Uses of curry leaves in Indian cooking

Curry leaves also known as "kadi patta” play an essential role in shaping the intricate tapestry of Indian cuisine

Aromatic leaves 

Image Source: Shutterstock
 

Let's delve into the multifaceted role of curry leaves in Indian cooking

Explore 

Image Source: Pixabay

Curry leaves sizzle in hot ghee, elevating the flavor of every dal dish Aromatic magic in a tempering!

Tadka for Dal

Image Source: Shutterstock

Curry leaves add an earthy aroma to sambar, rasam, and veggie curries. A quintessential South Indian ingredient

South Indian Curry

Image Source: Shutterstock

Spice up dosas and idlis with curry leaves in this zesty coconut chutney. A fresh, fiery twist

Coconut chutney

Image Source: Shutterstock

Curry leaves in biryani's tempering bring a fragrant touch to balance the complex spices. A biryani essential

Biryani 

Image Source: Shutterstock

In Kerala, curry leaves star in this grilled fish dish with spices, coconut, and tamarind. A flavorful masterpiece

Karimeen Pollichathu

Image Source: Shutterstock

Zesty and aromatic, lemon rice shines with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and lemon juice. Perfect for lunch or a side dish

Lemon rice

Image Source: Pixabay

Sun-dried curry leaves are ground into fragrant powder. Elevate rice, upma, and idlis with this versatile seasoning

Curry Leaf Powder

Image Source: Shutterstock

Mix curry leaves into the batter for fritters or bhajis to impart a distinctive taste

Fritters/Bhajis

Image Source: Shutterstock

