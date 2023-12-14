Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
December 14, 2023
Uses of curry leaves in Indian cooking
Curry leaves also known as "kadi patta” play an essential role in shaping the intricate tapestry of Indian cuisine
Aromatic leaves
Image Source: Shutterstock
Let's delve into the multifaceted role of curry leaves in Indian cooking
Image Source: Pixabay
Curry leaves sizzle in hot ghee, elevating the flavor of every dal dish Aromatic magic in a tempering!
Tadka for Dal
Image Source: Shutterstock
Curry leaves add an earthy aroma to sambar, rasam, and veggie curries. A quintessential South Indian ingredient
South Indian Curry
Image Source: Shutterstock
Spice up dosas and idlis with curry leaves in this zesty coconut chutney. A fresh, fiery twist
Coconut chutney
Image Source: Shutterstock
Curry leaves in biryani's tempering bring a fragrant touch to balance the complex spices. A biryani essential
Biryani
Image Source: Shutterstock
In Kerala, curry leaves star in this grilled fish dish with spices, coconut, and tamarind. A flavorful masterpiece
Karimeen Pollichathu
Image Source: Shutterstock
Zesty and aromatic, lemon rice shines with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and lemon juice. Perfect for lunch or a side dish
Lemon rice
Image Source: Pixabay
Sun-dried curry leaves are ground into fragrant powder. Elevate rice, upma, and idlis with this versatile seasoning
Curry Leaf Powder
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mix curry leaves into the batter for fritters or bhajis to impart a distinctive taste
Fritters/Bhajis
Image Source: Shutterstock
