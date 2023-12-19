Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 19, 2023
Uses of saffron in Indian cooking
Saffron, known as "kesar" in Hindi, is a prized and exotic spice that has held a revered place in Indian cooking for centuries
Kesar
It is often referred to as the "queen of spices" due to its captivating aroma, vibrant colour, and rich flavour profile
Exotic
Here are some of the culinary uses of saffron in Indian cooking
Uses
A key ingredient in biryani, saffron threads are soaked in warm milk or water and then drizzled over the rice before cooking
Biryani
Saffron-infused milk, known as "kesar doodh," is a cherished drink, especially during festive occasions
Saffron milk
Saffron is used to flavour a variety of Indian sweets and desserts, including kheer, Kesar Peda, gulab jamun, etc
Sweets and desserts
Some regions of India prepare saffron-infused teas, adding a layer of complexity to the brew
Spiced teas
Occasionally used in savoury dishes like curries, stews, and marinades in Kashmiri and Mughlai recipes to provide colour and aroma
Curries and stews
It is often used to flavour plain rice as well, giving it a subtle, fragrant twist that complements various Indian dishes
Saffron infused rice
Upgrade your lassi by adding a pinch of saffron. It'll give your traditional yogurt-based drink a unique twist and a beautiful color
Saffron lassi
