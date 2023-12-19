Heading 3

Uses of saffron in Indian cooking

Saffron, known as "kesar" in Hindi, is a prized and exotic spice that has held a revered place in Indian cooking for centuries

Kesar 

It is often referred to as the "queen of spices" due to its captivating aroma, vibrant colour, and rich flavour profile

Exotic 

Here are some of the culinary uses of saffron in Indian cooking

Uses 

A key ingredient in biryani, saffron threads are soaked in warm milk or water and then drizzled over the rice before cooking

Biryani 

Saffron-infused milk, known as "kesar doodh," is a cherished drink, especially during festive occasions

Saffron milk 

Saffron is used to flavour a variety of Indian sweets and desserts, including kheer, Kesar Peda, gulab jamun, etc

Sweets and desserts 

Some regions of India prepare saffron-infused teas, adding a layer of complexity to the brew

Spiced teas

Occasionally used in savoury dishes like curries, stews, and marinades in Kashmiri and Mughlai recipes to provide colour and aroma

Curries and stews 

It is often used to flavour plain rice as well, giving it a subtle, fragrant twist that complements various Indian dishes

Saffron infused rice

Upgrade your lassi by adding a pinch of saffron. It'll give your traditional yogurt-based drink a unique twist and a beautiful color

Saffron lassi 

