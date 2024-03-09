Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 09, 2024
Uttapam Recipe
Soak 1 cup of rice and 1/2 cup of urad dal separately for 4-6 hours. Grind them together to form a smooth batter. Ferment the batter overnight
Prepare Batter
Image: freepoik
Chop onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and any other vegetables of your choice like bell peppers or carrots
Chop Vegetables
Image: freepoik
Heat a pan and add oil. Once hot, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables. Saute until the vegetables are slightly cooked
Seasoning
Image: freepoik
You can also prepare toppings like grated coconut, chopped coriander leaves, or grated cheese
Prepare Toppings
Image: freepoik
Heat a non-stick griddle or tava. Grease it lightly with oil
Image: freepoik
Heat Griddle
Pour a ladleful of the fermented batter onto the hot griddle. Spread it in a circular motion to form a thick pancake-like shape
Pour Batter
Image: freepoik
Sprinkle the sauteed vegetables and other toppings evenly over the uttapam
Add Toppings
Image: freepoik
Drizzle a little oil around the edges of the uttapam. Cover and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes
Cook
Image: freepoik
Flip
Image: freepoik
Once the edges start to brown and the bottom is cooked, gently flip the uttapam using a spatula. Cook uncovered for another 2-3 minutes until both sides are golden brown and crispy
Remove from the griddle and serve hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or tomato chutney
Serve Hot
Image: freepoik
