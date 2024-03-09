Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 09, 2024

Uttapam Recipe

Soak 1 cup of rice and 1/2 cup of urad dal separately for 4-6 hours. Grind them together to form a smooth batter. Ferment the batter overnight

Prepare Batter

Image: freepoik

Chop onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and any other vegetables of your choice like bell peppers or carrots

Chop Vegetables

Image: freepoik

Heat a pan and add oil. Once hot, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables. Saute until the vegetables are slightly cooked

Seasoning

Image: freepoik

You can also prepare toppings like grated coconut, chopped coriander leaves, or grated cheese

Prepare Toppings

Image: freepoik

Heat a non-stick griddle or tava. Grease it lightly with oil

Image: freepoik

Heat Griddle

Pour a ladleful of the fermented batter onto the hot griddle. Spread it in a circular motion to form a thick pancake-like shape

 Pour Batter

Image: freepoik

Sprinkle the sauteed vegetables and other toppings evenly over the uttapam

 Add Toppings

Image: freepoik

Drizzle a little oil around the edges of the uttapam. Cover and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes

Cook

Image: freepoik

Flip

Image: freepoik

Once the edges start to brown and the bottom is cooked, gently flip the uttapam using a spatula. Cook uncovered for another 2-3 minutes until both sides are golden brown and crispy

Remove from the griddle and serve hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or tomato chutney

Serve Hot

Image: freepoik

