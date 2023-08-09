Heading 3
‘Vaathi’ actress Samyuktha's fitness routine
Samyuktha is a talented South Indian actress and model
Samyuktha
She predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu film industries
Career
She made her debut in acting in the year 2016 with the Malayalam movie ‘Popcorn’
Debut
Samyuktha is one of the fittest actresses in South cinema
Fitness
Yoga
The actress started to focus on her health more during the pandemic. She likes to try different things and aerial yoga is one of them. Aerial yoga has various physical and mental benefits
Staying consistent
Samyuktha believes in being consistent in the gym for better results
The actress also engages in cardio and strength as a part of her fitness routine
Cardio and strength training
The actress likes to incorporate clean and healthy food in her diet and is very mindful of what she consumes
Diet
Self pampering
Although she is very particular about her health and fitness, she makes sure to pamper herself during the weekends by indulging in foods that she likes
Samyuktha believes that the key to a healthy mind is a healthy body
Her fitness mantra
