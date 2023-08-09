Heading 3

AUGUST 09, 2023

‘Vaathi’ actress Samyuktha's fitness routine

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Samyuktha is a talented South Indian actress and model

Samyuktha

She predominantly works in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu film industries

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Career

She made her debut in acting in the year 2016 with the  Malayalam movie ‘Popcorn’ 

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Debut

Samyuktha is one of the fittest actresses in South cinema

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Fitness

Yoga

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

The actress started to focus on her health more during the pandemic. She likes to try different things and aerial yoga is one of them. Aerial yoga has various physical and mental benefits

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Staying consistent

Samyuktha believes in being consistent in the gym for better results

The actress also engages in cardio and strength as a part of her fitness routine

Cardio and strength training

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

The actress likes to incorporate clean and healthy food in her diet and is very mindful of what she consumes 

Diet

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Self pampering

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Although she is very particular about her health and fitness, she makes sure to pamper herself during the weekends by indulging in foods that she likes

Image: Samyuktha’s Instagram 

Samyuktha believes that the key to a healthy mind is a healthy body

Her fitness mantra

