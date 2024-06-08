Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
JUNE 08, 2024
Vacation Goals ft Bollywood Celebs
Kiara and Sid's safari vacation appears to be a dream destination for many
#1
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia and Ranbir's New Year getaway exudes a picturesque and dreamy vibe
#2
DP and Ranveer's adventurous travels have us all longing for a similar thrilling escapade
Image source- Instagram@deepikapadukone
#3
Disha’s Instagram is full of beautiful vacation pictures. She enjoys her getaway in Istanbul in this pretty picture
#4
Image source- Instagram@dishapatani
Sara’s Winter trip looks fun!
Sara seems to be fond of travel and often posts wonderful pictures of her spiritual and picturesque getaways
#5
Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95
Janhvi radiates a stunning, beach-inspired elegance during her vacation
#6
Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor
Sanjana is all smiles as she enjoys a perfect sunset in New York City
#7
Image source- Instagram@sanjanasanghi96
Tamannaah embraces her spiritual side while visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi
#8
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Kriti appears at peace, basking in the serene beauty of the ocean during her beach getaway
#9
Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda
#10
VD and Natasha enjoy the picturesque pristine river amidst a beautiful landscape
Image source- Instagram@varundvn
