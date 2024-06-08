Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

JUNE 08, 2024

Vacation Goals ft Bollywood Celebs


Kiara and Sid's safari vacation appears to be a dream destination for many

#1

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt

Alia and Ranbir's New Year getaway exudes a picturesque and dreamy vibe

#2

DP and Ranveer's adventurous travels have us all longing for a similar thrilling escapade

Image source- Instagram@deepikapadukone

#3

Disha’s Instagram is full of beautiful vacation pictures. She enjoys her getaway in Istanbul in this pretty picture 

#4

Image source- Instagram@dishapatani 

Sara’s Winter trip looks fun! Sara seems to be fond of travel and often posts wonderful pictures of her spiritual and picturesque getaways

#5

Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95

Janhvi radiates a stunning, beach-inspired elegance during her vacation

#6

Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor

Sanjana is all smiles as she enjoys a perfect sunset in New York City

#7

Image source- Instagram@sanjanasanghi96

Tamannaah embraces her spiritual side while visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

#8

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Kriti appears at peace, basking in the serene beauty of the ocean during her beach getaway

#9

Image source- Instagram@kriti.kharbanda

#10

VD and Natasha enjoy the picturesque pristine river amidst a beautiful landscape

Image source- Instagram@varundvn 

