Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 12, 2024
Valentine's day pickup lines
Is it right that hugs and kisses are the languages of love? If yes, would you care to converse with me about the same?
#1
If you were a song, you would be for sure the best song ever
#2
Could you lend me a hug? I promise to give it back
#3
People always say that Disneyland is a place that can make you happiest, but being with you does it for me
#4
Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?
#5
Your smile brightens up my day more than a thousand stars
#6
Aren't you exhausted? Because you have been running through my mind all day
#7
Let me buy you dinner tonight, but you got to promise me you will be my dessert
#8
#9
Have you any idea what my clothes are made of? Perfect boyfriend material!
Are you a loan? I am asking because you have all my interests
#10
