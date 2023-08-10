Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Valuable life lessons from ‘Ikigai’

Image: Pexels

People who give up the things they do have lost their purpose in life

Remain active

Taking it slow can mean that you are more conscious of your decisions, and  often don’t end up doing things you want to do

Image: Pexels

Take it slow

Less is more when it comes to eating for a long life. To stay healthy for a long time, we should eat a little lesser than our appetite according to the 80 percent rule

Image: Pexels

Don’t fill your stomach 100%

This rule is a reminder of the importance of friendship and it’s benefits

Image: Pexels

Surround yourself with good friends

Get fit for your next birthday

Image: Pexels

The body you walk through life needs a little daily maintenance to keep it going for a long time

Image: Pexels

Smile

A cheerful attitude not only relaxes, it also helps make good friends as well

It is important to reconnect with nature to recharge our batteries in this digital age

Reconnect with nature

Image: Pexels

It is important to stop regretting your past and fearing the future. Make the most of everything you have today

Live in the moment

Image: Pexels

Give thanks to your ancestors

Image: Pexels

Give thanks to the nature, that gives you air to breathe, and the food you eat, to your friends and family

Image: Pexels

There is a passion, a unique talent that gives meaning to your days and drives you to share your best self till the very end

Follow your ikigai

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here