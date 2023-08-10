Heading 3
AUGUST 10, 2023
Valuable life lessons from ‘Ikigai’
People who give up the things they do have lost their purpose in life
Remain active
Taking it slow can mean that you are more conscious of your decisions, and often don’t end up doing things you want to do
Take it slow
Less is more when it comes to eating for a long life. To stay healthy for a long time, we should eat a little lesser than our appetite according to the 80 percent rule
Don’t fill your stomach 100%
This rule is a reminder of the importance of friendship and it’s benefits
Surround yourself with good friends
Get fit for your next birthday
The body you walk through life needs a little daily maintenance to keep it going for a long time
Smile
A cheerful attitude not only relaxes, it also helps make good friends as well
It is important to reconnect with nature to recharge our batteries in this digital age
Reconnect with nature
It is important to stop regretting your past and fearing the future. Make the most of everything you have today
Live in the moment
Give thanks to your ancestors
Give thanks to the nature, that gives you air to breathe, and the food you eat, to your friends and family
There is a passion, a unique talent that gives meaning to your days and drives you to share your best self till the very end
Follow your ikigai
