OCTOBER 03, 2023
Various types of cheese
A popular and versatile cheese with a sharp and tangy flavor. It's great for snacking, melting, or using in recipes
Cheddar
A mild and creamy cheese, perfect for pizzas, caprese salads, and melting in pasta dishes
Mozzarella
A crumbly and tangy cheese, often used in Mediterranean cuisine like salads and pastries
Feta
A soft and creamy cheese with a mild buttery flavor. It's delicious when paired with fruits or spread on crackers
Brie
A semi-hard cheese with a slightly sweet and nutty taste. It's great for snacking, sandwiches, or melting in dishes
Gouda
Known for its distinct blue veins and sharp flavor. It adds a bold and tangy taste to salads, dressings, and sauces
Blue cheese
A firm and nutty cheese with large holes. It's commonly used in sandwiches, fondue, and melting on burgers
Swiss
A hard and granular cheese with a rich and savory taste. It's often grated over pasta, salads, or used in risottos
Parmesan
A soft and creamy cheese with a bloomy rind. It's delicious when baked and served with crusty bread or fruits
Camembert
A tangy and creamy cheese made from goat's milk. It's versatile and can be used in salads, spreads, or stuffed in meats
Goat cheese
