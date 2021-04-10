fitness and diet plan
Varun Dhawan March 24, 2021
Varun Dhawan is one of those celebrities who prefers a healthy lifestyle on the whole. He prefers to eat clean and healthy
Varun’s breakfast mostly includes an omelette, a bowl of oatmeal and a whole-wheat grain sandwich
For lunch, he prefers to have three chapatis, brown rice, broccoli and baked chicken
To meet the snacking pangs, Varun feeds on lotus seeds, papaya, banana or some protein smoothie
And dinner is mostly a mix of green vegetables and grilled fish
When it comes to workouts, Varun trains regularly with the renowned fitness coach and pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit
According to Namrata, Varun sweats it for one and a half hour, four to six times a week depending on his schedule
His exercise routine includes a mix of pilates, weight training and strengthening his body
Varun’s routine may sometimes include a few more or fewer exercises, depending on the movie projects
He is also a fan of dance and loves cycling whenever he can
Varun Dhawan believes that instead of focusing on a muscular body, the aim is to become flexible and limber
