Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

JUNE 8, 2023

Varun Dhawan’s fitness secret

The student of the year debutant is one of the fittest celebrities in the Bollywood industry

Varun Dhawan’s fitness

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Bhediya actor looks up to bodybuilding gods like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to attain his own fitness goals

Inspiration

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Dilwale fame has a dedicated team to monitor his diet and curate workout routines for him

Personal attention

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Judwaa 2 actor believes that core strength is pivotal. Thus, he pays attention to strengthening his core muscles regularly

Focus on the core

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Badlapur hero works not only on muscle building but also on increasing his flexibility. Pilates is his secret to building flexibility

Flexibility

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Kalank fame has a strict regime and works out for one and a half hours for four to six days each depending on his schedule

Regularity

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

Owing to his religious routine, the Street Dancer 3 protagonist is confident to perform stunts for his films instead of using a body double

Confidence

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The October actor thoroughly enjoys cycling and it is very important for his fitness

Cycling

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Sui Dhaaga protagonist, on his cheat days, enjoys pizzas and ice creams. But, he likes to eat clean and maintain a healthy lifestyle which is an added boost to his fitness

Balance

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Coolie No. 1 fame is dedicated to attaining his goals and challenging himself to enhance his fitness

Dedication

Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram

