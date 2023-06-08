Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 8, 2023
Varun Dhawan’s fitness secret
The student of the year debutant is one of the fittest celebrities in the Bollywood industry
Varun Dhawan’s fitness
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Bhediya actor looks up to bodybuilding gods like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to attain his own fitness goals
Inspiration
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Dilwale fame has a dedicated team to monitor his diet and curate workout routines for him
Personal attention
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Judwaa 2 actor believes that core strength is pivotal. Thus, he pays attention to strengthening his core muscles regularly
Focus on the core
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Badlapur hero works not only on muscle building but also on increasing his flexibility. Pilates is his secret to building flexibility
Flexibility
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Kalank fame has a strict regime and works out for one and a half hours for four to six days each depending on his schedule
Regularity
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
Owing to his religious routine, the Street Dancer 3 protagonist is confident to perform stunts for his films instead of using a body double
Confidence
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The October actor thoroughly enjoys cycling and it is very important for his fitness
Cycling
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Sui Dhaaga protagonist, on his cheat days, enjoys pizzas and ice creams. But, he likes to eat clean and maintain a healthy lifestyle which is an added boost to his fitness
Balance
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Coolie No. 1 fame is dedicated to attaining his goals and challenging himself to enhance his fitness
Dedication
Image : Varun Dhawan Instagram
