Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 15, 2023

Vastu tips for your bedroom

Avoid placing your bed in the corner of the room or directly under a beam

The dressing table mirror should be placed in such a way that it does not reflect the bed

As per the Vastu beliefs, the ceiling should be white or any light shade as it reflects positive energy

The bedroom ceiling height should ideally be 10 feet, neither too high nor too low

According to the Vastu, the south and west walls are the most preferred places to put your bed

The children’s bedroom should be positioned in the northeast

As per the Vastu, one should not place any broken clock or paintings in the bedroom

You can use flowers to decorate the bedroom as it brings positivity and freshness

You should avoid positioning your bed in front of the door as it disrupts the energy of the bedroom

Avoid reclining your bed against the bathroom wall to prevent negativity

