Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 15, 2023
Vastu tips for your bedroom
Avoid placing your bed in the corner of the room or directly under a beam
#1
Image Source: Pexels
The dressing table mirror should be placed in such a way that it does not reflect the bed
#2
Image Source: Pexels
As per the Vastu beliefs, the ceiling should be white or any light shade as it reflects positive energy
#3
Image Source: Pexels
The bedroom ceiling height should ideally be 10 feet, neither too high nor too low
#4
Image Source: Pexels
According to the Vastu, the south and west walls are the most preferred places to put your bed
#5
Image Source: Pexels
The children’s bedroom should be positioned in the northeast
#6
Image Source: Pexels
As per the Vastu, one should not place any broken clock or paintings in the bedroom
#7
Image Source: Pexels
You can use flowers to decorate the bedroom as it brings positivity and freshness
#8
Image Source: Pexels
You should avoid positioning your bed in front of the door as it disrupts the energy of the bedroom
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid reclining your bed against the bathroom wall to prevent negativity
#10
Image Source: Pexels
