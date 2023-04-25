APRIL 25, 2023
Vastu tips to attract positivity
Image- Pexels
The entry door should be made of high quality wood. Avoid keeping garbage bins near the door. It always attracts negativity
Entrance
Image- Pexels
Avoid keeping any decorative materials at the entrance. Instead keep an idol of Lord Ganesha to attract positivity. A clean door attracts wealth
Entrance Decor
Image- Pexels
No artwork showing misery & pain should be hung. Instead place a family portrait to bring happiness. Avoid having spiral staircases as it brings bad vibes. Decorate your house with auspicious plants like tulsi, money plant
Living room - 1
Image- Pexels
While cleaning the house add a pinch of sea salt. This is one of the most effective method to welcome positivity & is practiced since years
LIVING ROOM - 2
Image- Pexels
The room should be well-lit. Let it be filled with natural light as long as possible. Avoid having any water features as it may disturb the relations
Bedroom - 1
Image- Pexels
A mirror or television should not be kept facing the bed. Try to keep the colour of the bed in red to enhance love
Bedroom - 2
Image- Pexels
A kitchen ought to be painted with shining colours such as yellow, pink, or brown to support the enactment of the fire components and spread the feeling of warmth throughout the house
Kitchen - 1
Image- Pexels
The southeast corner of the kitchen must be assigned as the area for any cooking apparatuses that demonstrate fire, such as gas burners, microwave broilers, toasters, and barrels
Kitchen - 2
Image- Pexels
A lavatory ought to have a little window to permit negative energies to move out of the domestic area while making sure that positive daylight enters. The windows ought to open outwards
Bathroom - 1
Image- Pexels
A washroom divider ought to be painted with light pastel shades such as pink or off-white to attract positivity
Bathroom - 2
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.