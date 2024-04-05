Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 05, 2024

Veg Kolhapuri Recipe to try

In a big mixer, add bright chopped tomatoes to ensure that you get the proper color for your Kolhapuri dish

Chop tomatoes

Image Source: Freepik

For perfect taste add cashews, and dry Kashmiri chilies with a cup of water for a smooth paste, and keep it in the corner

Added flavors

Image Source: Freepik

Take a pan and heat oil or butter to prepare this delicious Veg Kolhapuri 

Heat oil

Image Source: Freepik

After ensuring that the oil or butter is heated properly add cumin seeds with bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom

Add spices

Image Source: Freepik

Saute the spices on a medium flame for 5-6 minutes till they turn brown

Image Source: Freepik

Saute spices

Prepare ginger, garlic, and green chili paste and mix them with spices for a perfect burst of flavors

Add pastes

Image Source: Freepik

Chop onions and mix it with turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala, salt, and coriander powder, cook it for 5-8 minutes and keep it aside

Prepare tomato gravy

Image Source: Freepik

Mix chopped vegetables like , fresh beans, capsicum, carrot, paneer cubes, and boiled peas in a heating oil 

Chop vegetables

Image Source: Freepik

Saute veggies

Image Source: Freepik

Saute these veggies for 5-10 minutes and add salt and cashews

In this pan of sauteed veggies add the prepared tomato gravy with ¼ cup of water and fresh cream

Image Source: Freepik

Mix gravy

Garnish the prepared Veg Kolhapuri with coriander leaves and serve it with buttered roti or naan

Image Source: Freepik

Serve and enjoy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here