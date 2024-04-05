Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 05, 2024
Veg Kolhapuri Recipe to try
In a big mixer, add bright chopped tomatoes to ensure that you get the proper color for your Kolhapuri dish
Chop tomatoes
Image Source: Freepik
For perfect taste add cashews, and dry Kashmiri chilies with a cup of water for a smooth paste, and keep it in the corner
Added flavors
Image Source: Freepik
Take a pan and heat oil or butter to prepare this delicious Veg Kolhapuri
Heat oil
Image Source: Freepik
After ensuring that the oil or butter is heated properly add cumin seeds with bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom
Add spices
Image Source: Freepik
Saute the spices on a medium flame for 5-6 minutes till they turn brown
Image Source: Freepik
Saute spices
Prepare ginger, garlic, and green chili paste and mix them with spices for a perfect burst of flavors
Add pastes
Image Source: Freepik
Chop onions and mix it with turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala, salt, and coriander powder, cook it for 5-8 minutes and keep it aside
Prepare tomato gravy
Image Source: Freepik
Mix chopped vegetables like , fresh beans, capsicum, carrot, paneer cubes, and boiled peas in a heating oil
Chop vegetables
Image Source: Freepik
Saute veggies
Image Source: Freepik
Saute these veggies for 5-10 minutes and add salt and cashews
In this pan of sauteed veggies add the prepared tomato gravy with ¼ cup of water and fresh cream
Image Source: Freepik
Mix gravy
Garnish the prepared Veg Kolhapuri with coriander leaves and serve it with buttered roti or naan
Image Source: Freepik
Serve and enjoy
