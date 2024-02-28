Heading 3
Veg Manchurian recipe to try at home
Gather vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and capsicum
Prepare Ingredients
Mix the chopped vegetables with corn flour, all-purpose flour, salt, pepper, and ginger-garlic paste. Shape them into small balls
Make Veg Balls
Heat oil in a pan and fry the veg balls until they turn golden brown. Drain excess oil on paper towels
Fry the Balls
In another pan, heat oil and sauté garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add chopped onions, capsicum, and spring onions. Stir-fry
Prepare Sauce
Mix in soy sauce, chili sauce, vinegar, and tomato ketchup. Add water and let it simmer
Add Seasonings
In a small bowl, mix cornstarch with water to make a slurry. Add it to the sauce to thicken
Thicken The Sauce
Toss the fried veg balls into the sauce. Coat them well
Combine Balls with Sauce
Sprinkle chopped spring onions on top for freshness
Garnish
Serve Hot
Transfer the Manchurian to a serving dish and serve hot
Enjoy your homemade veg Manchurian with steamed rice or noodles!
Enjoy
