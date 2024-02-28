Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Veg Manchurian recipe to try at home

Gather vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and capsicum

Prepare Ingredients

Image Source: pexels

Mix the chopped vegetables with corn flour, all-purpose flour, salt, pepper, and ginger-garlic paste. Shape them into small balls

Make Veg Balls

Image Source: pexels

Heat oil in a pan and fry the veg balls until they turn golden brown. Drain excess oil on paper towels

Fry the Balls

Image Source: pexels

 In another pan, heat oil and sauté garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add chopped onions, capsicum, and spring onions. Stir-fry

Prepare Sauce

Image Source: pexels

 Mix in soy sauce, chili sauce, vinegar, and tomato ketchup. Add water and let it simmer

Image Source: pexels

Add Seasonings

 In a small bowl, mix cornstarch with water to make a slurry. Add it to the sauce to thicken

Thicken The Sauce

Image Source: pexels

Toss the fried veg balls into the sauce. Coat them well

 Combine Balls with Sauce

Image Source: pexels

Sprinkle chopped spring onions on top for freshness

Garnish

Image Source: pexels

Serve Hot

Image Source: pexels

Transfer the Manchurian to a serving dish and serve hot

Enjoy your homemade veg Manchurian with steamed rice or noodles!

Image Source: pexels

Enjoy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here