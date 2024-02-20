Heading 3
Veg Momos Recipe
Mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour with a pinch of salt in a bowl. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes, covered with a damp cloth
Prepare the Dough
Image Source: pexels
In a separate bowl, mix finely chopped vegetables (like cabbage, carrots, and onions) with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and a pinch of salt and pepper
Prepare the Filling
Image Source: pexels
After resting, divide the dough into small portions. Roll each portion into a thin, round disc using a rolling pin
Roll Out the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Place a spoonful of filling in the center of each dough disc
Fill the Dough
Image Source: pexels
Shape the momos by bringing the edges of the dough together to enclose the filling
Image Source: pexels
Shape the Momos
Arrange the shaped momos on a greased steamer basket. Steam for about 10-12 minutes until the dough looks cooked
Steam the Momos
Image Source: pexels
While the momos are steaming, prepare a delicious dipping sauce by mixing soy sauce with a splash of vinegar, chopped green chilies, and sugar
Prepare the Dipping Sauce
Image Source: pexels
Once the momos are cooked, remove them from the steamer and serve hot with the dipping sauce
Serve Hot
Image Source: pexels
Garnish
Image Source: pexels
Garnish the momos with chopped cilantro or spring onions for added flavor
Serve the delicious momos as a snack or appetizer, and enjoy these delectable momos
Enjoy!
Image Source: pexels
