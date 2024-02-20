Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Veg Momos Recipe

Mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour with a pinch of salt in a bowl. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes, covered with a damp cloth

Prepare the Dough

 In a separate bowl, mix finely chopped vegetables (like cabbage, carrots, and onions) with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and a pinch of salt and pepper

Prepare the Filling

After resting, divide the dough into small portions. Roll each portion into a thin, round disc using a rolling pin 

Roll Out the Dough

Place a spoonful of filling in the center of each dough disc

Fill the Dough

 Shape the momos by bringing the edges of the dough together to enclose the filling

Shape the Momos

 Arrange the shaped momos on a greased steamer basket. Steam for about 10-12 minutes until the dough looks cooked

Steam the Momos

While the momos are steaming, prepare a delicious dipping sauce by mixing soy sauce with a splash of vinegar, chopped green chilies, and sugar

Prepare the Dipping Sauce

 Once the momos are cooked, remove them from the steamer and serve hot with the dipping sauce

Serve Hot

Garnish

Garnish the momos with chopped cilantro or spring onions for added flavor

Serve the delicious momos as a snack or appetizer, and enjoy these delectable momos

Enjoy!

