Veg Noodles recipe to try

Put 5 cups of water in a pan and add noodles to it. Boil it for a few minutes but make sure that they don’t turn soggy

Boil noodles

Ensuring the vegetables are properly cleaned, chop cabbage, carrots, beans, and capsicum and if needed you can also chop onions and bell peppers

Chop vegetables

After boiling the noodles, rinse them with cold water, and add a spoonful of oil to ensure that they don’t turn lumpy

Rinse noodles

Take a pan, heat the oil, add the chopped vegetables, and saute it for 5 minutes

Saute veggies

While sauteing the veggies, ensure that you don’t overcook them as crispy veggies taste best with noodles

Do not overcook

Before adding veggies and noodles, add chopped garlic and red chilies to a heating oil

Add garlic and red chilies

Then fry the chopped vegetables and mix them with soya sauce, vinegar, and if needed tomato sauce

Mix veggies

After mixing all the sauces and veggies, add the boiled noodles to the pan

Add noodles

Stir it well

Add salt, toss the noodles, and stir them well for 5-7 minutes on a low flame

Serve and Enjoy!

Serve these hot noodles on a plate and enjoy these perfect and mouth-watering noodles

