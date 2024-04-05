Heading 3
Veg Noodles recipe to try
Put 5 cups of water in a pan and add noodles to it. Boil it for a few minutes but make sure that they don’t turn soggy
Boil noodles
Ensuring the vegetables are properly cleaned, chop cabbage, carrots, beans, and capsicum and if needed you can also chop onions and bell peppers
Chop vegetables
After boiling the noodles, rinse them with cold water, and add a spoonful of oil to ensure that they don’t turn lumpy
Rinse noodles
Take a pan, heat the oil, add the chopped vegetables, and saute it for 5 minutes
Saute veggies
While sauteing the veggies, ensure that you don’t overcook them as crispy veggies taste best with noodles
Do not overcook
Before adding veggies and noodles, add chopped garlic and red chilies to a heating oil
Add garlic and red chilies
Then fry the chopped vegetables and mix them with soya sauce, vinegar, and if needed tomato sauce
Mix veggies
After mixing all the sauces and veggies, add the boiled noodles to the pan
Add noodles
Stir it well
Add salt, toss the noodles, and stir them well for 5-7 minutes on a low flame
Serve and Enjoy!
Serve these hot noodles on a plate and enjoy these perfect and mouth-watering noodles
