Veg Thukpa Recipe
Collect vegetables, gather noodles, vegetable broth, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and spices like turmeric and chili flakes
Gather Ingredients:
Wash and chop the vegetables into small pieces
Prep Vegetables:
Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside
Prepare Noodles:
In a large pot, heat some oil. Saute minced garlic and ginger until fragrant
Sauté Aromatics
Add the chopped vegetables to the pot and cook until they start to soften
Add Vegetables
Season with turmeric, chili flakes, and salt according to taste
Season
Pour in the vegetable broth and bring to a simmer. Let it cook for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender
Add Broth
Add the cooked noodles to the pot and stir to combine everything well
Combine
Adjust Seasoning
Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, adding more salt or soy sauce if desired
Ladle the hot Thukpa into bowls and garnish with chopped cilantro or green onions. Enjoy your homemade Veg Thukpa!
Serve
