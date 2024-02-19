Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Veg Thukpa Recipe

Collect vegetables, gather noodles, vegetable broth, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and spices like turmeric and chili flakes

Gather Ingredients: 

Image Source: pexels 

Wash and chop the vegetables into small pieces

Prep Vegetables: 

Image Source: pexels 

Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside

Prepare Noodles: 

Image Source: pexels 

 In a large pot, heat some oil. Saute minced garlic and ginger until fragrant

Sauté Aromatics

Image Source: pexels 

 Add the chopped vegetables to the pot and cook until they start to soften

Image Source: pexels 

Add Vegetables

Season with turmeric, chili flakes, and salt according to taste

Season

Image Source: pexels 

Pour in the vegetable broth and bring to a simmer. Let it cook for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender

Add Broth

Image Source: pexels 

Add the cooked noodles to the pot and stir to combine everything well

Combine

Image Source: pexels 

Adjust Seasoning

Image Source: pexels 

Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, adding more salt or soy sauce if desired

Ladle the hot Thukpa into bowls and garnish with chopped cilantro or green onions. Enjoy your homemade Veg Thukpa!

Serve

Image Source: pexels 

